Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Finalize Divorce

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have finalized their divorce, ET confirms.

Court documents obtained by ET show that the pair's split was finalized on Tuesday, nine months after Williams filed for divorce in April 2019.

The former couple cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their breakup, and have both agreed to forego spousal support. The Wendy Williams Show host will, however, keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself that will go to Hunter should she die; she has the right to reduce the amount on a yearly basis. Williams is also responsible for covering Hunter's health insurance under her current policy.

According to the court docs, Williams and Hunter will split the proceeds from their Livingston, New Jersey, home, which is currently on the market for nearly $1.7 million. Williams previously paid Hunter $250,000 to help him find new living arrangements, which will be reimbursed to her after their house is sold.

Their joint bank account will go to Williams and all of Hunter's shares in Wendy Williams Productions, Inc. will be signed over to Williams. Hunter will maintain ownership of his businesses and his cars, including a Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. They've also agreed that Williams will pay Hunter a lump sum from the accounts in her name or businesses she's retaining. Hunter will also receive a severance agreement from Wendy, Inc., or another business entity of Williams' choice. Hunter and Williams each have to pay their own legal fees.

Hunter and Williams tied the knot on Nov. 30, 1999. See more on their split in the video below.

Reporting by Rande Iaboni.

