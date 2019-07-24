Wendy Williams' painful divorce from ex Kevin Hunter is clearly still a difficult subject for her to talk about publicly.

The outspoken TV personality sat down with Sirius XM's Urban View on Tuesday, where she got very emotional while discussing her ongoing divorce from her husband following their high-profile split.

The conversation brought Williams to tears when interviewer Karen Hunter asked if she's started dealing with the often overlooked minutiae of a divorce, such as getting new credit cards and changing her legal name.

"No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That's my son's name, and you can't take away twenty-..." Williams said, trailing off as she fought back tears and was unable to speak for several moments.

"So who is Wendy, right now?" Karen interjected.

"Happy," Williams said. "I'm happy, I'm healthy, and I am at peace with the world and everyone around me."

The 55-year-old TV personality and author -- who filed for divorce from her estranged husband on April 11 after nearly 22 years of marriage amid a high-profile cheating scandal -- became equally tearful when the conversation broached the subject of whether or not they may ever reconcile in the future.

"No! Don't ask. No!" Williams said, trying hard not to cry as her eyes welled up with tears. "But my family's good, and we'll always be family."

Meanwhile, Williams was notably more excited when she appeared on her own daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, on Wednesday, where she revealed that she's partnered with Lifetime to executive produce a biopic based on her life.

The project, which will be shepherded by famed film producer Will Packer, is set to start production in Toronto in the fall, and will premiere on Lifetime in 2020. Wendy said that the cast has not yet been set, but revealed that Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

The two-hour biopic will also be accompanied by a two-hour documentary on Williams, which will both air the same night. "It's like a Wendy night on Lifetime!" Williams declared.

For more on Williams' recently tumultuous personal life, check out the video below.

