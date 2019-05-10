Wendy Williams has no problem getting candid about a sensitive subject.

On Thursday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 54-year-old television personality talked about Ayesha Curry's recent appearance on Red Table Talk, in which Curry admitted she is sometimes bothered by females crossing the line when it comes to her husband, NBA star Steph Curry. Williams, who has been dealing with a cheating scandal, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter on April 11 after nearly 22 years of marriage. A source close to Williams previously told ET that Hunter's alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, recently giving birth to a baby was the last straw.

"There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage," Williams said on Thursday. "You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married, and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose."

"For you lonely girls who can't keep their hands off other people's men, there's a hot place in hell for you," she added.

Williams also talked about Curry sharing stories of female fans completely ignoring her while coming up to her husband, and even elbowing her out of the way.

"In all cases though, I feel a woman is only going to do that if a man lets her," Williams said as the audience clapped. "Most of the time if a woman is doing something like that, she has nothing to lose, you know what I'm saying? If she's doing that to a married man with a family, he's got everything to lose."

"If you bite back, man, you lose," she concluded.

Last month, a source connected to The Wendy Williams Show told ET that Hunter was fired from the show after previously serving as an executive producer. Hunter -- who shares a 19-year-old son with Williams, Kevin Hunter Jr. -- previously sent out a statement after she filed for divorce, which alluded to his alleged affair.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," the statement read in part. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."

