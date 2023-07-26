If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to finally buy that new sofa for your living room, the time has arrived. The best Early Labor Day furniture deals are here and West Elm has you covered. Whether you're looking to save on a chaise sectional, sleeper sofa, or a smaller couch, the West Elm Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling styles right now ahead of Labor Day 2023.

Shop West Elm Furniture Deals

You don't have to wait until the long weekend, you can save on more than 700 furniture options for every room at West Elm's sale. From entertaining guests to relaxing after a long day, your couch completes your living room and should be comfy enough to fall asleep on. Buying a new couch can be a daunting task, but you can score your dream sofa from West Elm for a fraction of the price.

Prioritizing our personal space is essential and West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. The West Elm sale has sofas in different configurations and upholstery materials that will last a lifetime. Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm Early Labor Day sofa deals to shop before the discounts disappear.

Andes Futon 83.5" West Elm Andes Futon 83.5" The Andes Futon can convert into a sleeping lounger that can sleep up to two people — and its crisp tailoring makes it super chic for any home or living space. $2,299 $1,499 Shop Now

