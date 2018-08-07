The West Hollywood City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night urging the removal of President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reports CBS Los Angeles.

The resolution calls on the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Mr. Trump's star "due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country."

Mr. Trump received the star in 2007 for his work producing the Miss America Pageant and before he starred in TV's The Apprentice.

Since then, the street plaque has been vandalized several times and completely destroyed twice, most recently last month by a man with a pickax. Austin Clay, 24, was charged Monday with one felony count for allegedly vandalizing the star and faces up to three years in jail if convicted as charged.

Initiated by West Hollywood Mayor pro tempore John D'Amico and Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, the resolution cites several reasons for getting rid of the star, including Mr. Trump's views on climate change, his border family separation policy, treatment of transgender people and his handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While the impact of such a resolution was unclear, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has previously rejected calls to remove Bill Cosby's star, citing its historical landmark status and a policy of not removing stars over public backlash.

