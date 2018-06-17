'West Wing' Actress Mary McCormack Says Husband's Tesla Caught on Fire Out of Nowhere: Watch

West Wing actress Mary McCormack is calling out electric car maker Tesla after her husband's car apparently randomly caught fire in traffic.

The video, posted on Twitter on Friday, shows the Tesla parked on the side of Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, with a small jet of flame shooting out from underneath it. MCCormack wrote on Twitter that her husband, British director and producer Michael Morris, was barely moving in traffic and that the car didn't have the autopilot feature, which has been under scrutiny as of late.

"@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today," she wrote. "No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him."

The couple's three children are 13-year-old Margaret, 11-year-old Rose and 6-year-old Lillian.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever. It was a normal Tesla. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 17, 2018

He was barely moving in traffic. Totally aware. — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 17, 2018

McCormick said that as of Saturday, she hadn't received a response from Tesla. Though on Sunday, a spokesperson for the company told Peoplethat the incident is under investigation.

