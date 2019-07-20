'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Thandie Newton and Nazis

What exactly is Westworldseason three?

We're still not quite sure, but we got a much better idea at the HBO series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, when the futuristic drama released a full trailer for the upcoming season.

Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy took the stage at Hall H alongside stars Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and newcomer to the series, avid fan Aaron Paul, who expressed excitement over being part of the cast.

The trailer revealed that Westworld is set in the distant future, around 2050 to 2060, but also sees Newton's character in Nazi Germany. While Nolan and Joy were coy about specifics surrounding the season, they revealed that season three's theme is "The New World" and they may or may not be out of the park.

"I've always been kind of -- again, I'm such a psycho fan of the show -- the story they were telling in the first two seasons made me see the world in a more focused lens," Paul said of how Westworld has impacted his life. "It made me think that we're all just living in a simulation."

Watch the official trailer below.

Nolan and Joy offered fans an idea of what to expect in season three just days before their Hall H panel. According to the showrunners, the season, much of which takes place in Los Angeles, will follow a much more linear storyline, and will pick up right after the events of the season two finale.

In an interview withEntertainment Weekly, Nolan and Joy revealed that Paul will play Caleb, a Los Angeles-based construction worker wouldn't have had the opportunity to travel to Westworld a la the wealthy Man in Black (Harris). As fans saw in the season's first trailer, dropped in May, Caleb and Dolores (Wood) will come face to face -- and he'll have a strong impact on her. Along with the other hosts, she'll experience a "culture shock" -- and learn more about the nature of humanity.

"We're looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park," Joy said. "After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That's a part of the story we were excited to tell."

And though the story has traveled outside of the park, Joy and Nolan are sticking with the Westworld name.

"Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show -- the American West as a setting and an ethos," Nolan shared. "The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: We paved the thing over, and civilization eventually caught up with all those people who were running away from it."

