Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence: Following an apparent drug overdose last month, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans an update on her recovery. "This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," Lovato wrote in part. "... The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Last week, a source told ET that Lovato was "doing much better" and was expected to leave the hospital shortly before heading straight to a treatment facility.

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 37th Birthday: The newly anointed duchess marked her big day by attending the wedding of one of her husband Prince Harry's best friends -- Charlie van Straubenzee, who wed Daisey Jenks on Saturday. Meghan opted for a pleated Club Monaco dress, Philip Treacy fascinator, Aquazzura pumps and a clutch by Kayu for the occasion. As for Harry, the 33-year-old royal served as an usher for the nuptials, which also had the soon-to-be-married Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in attendance.

Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets an Earthquake: The 32-year-old model's Bali vacation took a scary turn when a 7.0 earthquake struck the nearby island of Lombok. The always funny mother of two -- she shares 2-year-old Luna and 2-month-old Miles with husband John Legend -- took to Twitter to share her response to the ordeal.

"I very calmly walked outside clutching my baby saying, ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ Like a naked zombie,” she wrote. In between tweeting, Teigen was watching the news and noticed a story about her own naked tweet.

"Great, a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets. I gotta delete it. That can’t be how I go down," she quipped. Prior to the natural disaster, the family had been having a magical holiday, with Teigen sharing pics from their island getaway!

Kardashian Family Feud: During the dramatic season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian brought an on-screen fight -- which was filmed months ago -- back to present day. On the show, Kourtney was being difficult about scheduling a photo shoot for the family's Christmas card, which prompted Kim to say that Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at" and berate her older sibling for not running a company. While live tweeting the episode, Kourtney said that her priority is being a mother and that she was feeling spread thin at the time.

Kim fired back at her sister on Twitter, writing: "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Khloe then chimed in, asking Kourtney to "stop looping me into your drama with Kim." The Twitter spat ended with Kim assuring fans: "Dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!"

Facts of Life Star Charlotte Rae Dies: The 92-year-old actress passed away from bone cancer in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. The Emmy nominee, who was diagnosed a year ago, was known for her role as Edna Garrett on Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. Throughout her career, Rae was nominated for two Tony Awards and made appearances on shows including ER, Pretty Little Liars and Girl Meets World. The late actress shared two sons with her ex-husband, John Strauss, one of whom passed away in his mid-40s after suffering from a heart attack.

