Teen Choice Awards 2018: Young stars took to Los Angeles, California, on Sunday to find out who'd take home the coveted surfboard trophies. With 12 nominations and nine wins, The CW's Riverdale won in every category it was up for at the ceremony.

In addition to all the cute pics and moments, some stars took a more serious tone to wish Demi Lovato well following her apparent drug overdose last month. Noah Cyrus told ET that she was rooting and praying for the 25-year-old pop star, while Lauren Jauregui called her "brave" and said she's sending "so much love." Lucy Hale said Lovato is "incredible," "strong" and "inspiring," while TCA co-host Nick Cannon commended Lovato's strength, and Meghan Trainor said she "can't wait for her return."

Thomas Markle Recalls Explosive Phone Call With Prince Harry: Meghan Markle's father claims he lied to and hung up on his now son-in-law during a phone call about being caught allegedly staging paparazzi photos. Thomas told The Mail on Sunday that Harry -- who had previously warned the 74-year-old against going to the press -- called him following the photo scandal to see if the rumors were true.

During the conversation, Thomas reportedly told Harry, 33, that he "was being measured for a hoodie," in the pictures in question. In a reported second phone call following Thomas' heart attack, he claims that Harry said, "If you had listened to me, this would never have happened." Thomas says he fired back, exclaiming, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad." Meghan's dad then alleges that he hung up on Harry.

The Kardashian Family Feud Continues: After a blow-out fight on last week's season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- where Kim Kardashian West called sister Kourtney Kardashian "the least exciting to look at" -- the second episode saw Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian attempting to resolve their issues by heading to therapy, something Kourtney wasn't originally open to doing.

In Sunday's episode, Kim and Khloe claim that Kourtney's new therapist and then-boyfriend -- she and Younes Bendjima have since called it quits -- had turned her into "a different person." In therapy, Kourtney revealed that she thinks her sisters aren't happy for her and that their work commitments are more important. It turns out work is a big area of contention for the siblings, Kim lamenting in the confessional that Kourtney "can’t commit to filming a season and sharing her life if she’s not going to at all."

Kanye West Says He'd "Smash" His Sisters-in-Laws in New Song: The 41-year-old rapper surprised fans with a new song on Friday, in which he reveals he's had less than brotherly thoughts about wife Kim Kardashian West's four sisters. "You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them. D*mn, those is your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures," Kanye raps in the opening lines of "XTCY," referring to Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

Fittingly, the track's artwork is a picture of all five women celebrating Kylie's 21st birthday last week.

Idris Elba Addresses James Bond Casting Rumors: The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to continue speculation that he'll play James Bond in an upcoming film. "My name's Elba, Idris Elba," he wrote alongside a heavily-filtered image of his forehead. Fans didn't get too much of a chance to celebrate, though. Elba followed up with a second tweet that read, "Don't believe the HYPE..."

Though there's been talk about him taking on the role of 007 for years, interest was piqued again last week after director Antoine Fuqua told the Daily Star that he had spoken with EON Productions' Barbara Broccoli, who said "it is time" for James Bond to be played by a black actor. The franchise's 25th installment is due out on Nov. 8, 2019 and is set to star the most recent Bond, Daniel Craig.

