What's Leaving Hulu in December 2020

Jason Bourne, we hardly knew ye. The popular Bourne series of films is leaving Hulu at the end of 2020 after only arriving to the platform in November.

It'll be an even shorter stay for the Lord of the Rings movies, which will depart the streaming service after only premiering at the beginning of December. So if you want to watch these popular titles, get to them before 2020 is over!

Also leaving this month are The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Knocked Up and Not Another Teen Movie.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in December, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in December, new on Netflix in December and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing, as well as what holiday movies are worth watching on every service.

December 8, 2020

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again

December 14, 2020

Baby...Secret Of The Lost Legend

December 16, 2020

The Good Shepherd

December 31, 2020

A Beautiful Mind

A Nanny For Christmas

A View to a Kill

About Last Night

Aeon Flux

Alien Nation

Anti-Trust

Antwone Fisher

Any Given Sunday

Back to School

Barbershop

Black Dynamite

Blood Ties

Broadcast News

Cliffhanger

Crimson Tide

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Drugstore Cowboy

Flashback

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Good Hair

Grizzly Man

House Of 1000 Corpses

I Spy

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Into the Blue

Joe

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kicking & Screaming

Kiss The Girls

Knocked Up

Licence to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

Lord Of War

Lost In Space

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

March of the Penguins

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Not Another Teen Movie

Nurse 3D

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Pacific Heights

Platoon

Raging Bull

Ronin

Senorita Justice

Sleeping with the Enemy

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Thanks for Sharing

The 6th Day

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Client

The Color of Money

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

The End of Violence

The Express

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Kingdom Of Heaven

The Living Daylights

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The Net

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Weather Man

The World is Not Enough

The Young Victoria

This Christmas

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Under the Tuscan Sun

Wanted

Why Did I Get Married?

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Working Girl

You Only Live Twice

Once you've worked through these titles, watch our series, Stream Queens, to determine what else on streaming is worth your time. Check out the video below for more.

