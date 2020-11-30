What's Leaving Hulu in December 2020
Jason Bourne, we hardly knew ye. The popular Bourne series of films is leaving Hulu at the end of 2020 after only arriving to the platform in November.
It'll be an even shorter stay for the Lord of the Rings movies, which will depart the streaming service after only premiering at the beginning of December. So if you want to watch these popular titles, get to them before 2020 is over!
Also leaving this month are The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Knocked Up and Not Another Teen Movie.
Also leaving this month are The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Knocked Up and Not Another Teen Movie.
December 8, 2020
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again
December 14, 2020
Baby...Secret Of The Lost Legend
December 16, 2020
The Good Shepherd
December 31, 2020
A Beautiful Mind
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
About Last Night
Aeon Flux
Alien Nation
Anti-Trust
Antwone Fisher
Any Given Sunday
Back to School
Barbershop
Black Dynamite
Blood Ties
Broadcast News
Cliffhanger
Crimson Tide
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Drugstore Cowboy
Flashback
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Good Hair
Grizzly Man
House Of 1000 Corpses
I Spy
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview With the Vampire
Into the Blue
Joe
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kicking & Screaming
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
Licence to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
March of the Penguins
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Not Another Teen Movie
Nurse 3D
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Pacific Heights
Platoon
Raging Bull
Ronin
Senorita Justice
Sleeping with the Enemy
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Thanks for Sharing
The 6th Day
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Client
The Color of Money
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
The End of Violence
The Express
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Kingdom Of Heaven
The Living Daylights
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The Net
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Weather Man
The World is Not Enough
The Young Victoria
This Christmas
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Under the Tuscan Sun
Wanted
Why Did I Get Married?
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Working Girl
You Only Live Twice
