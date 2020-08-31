What's Leaving Hulu in September 2020
September is just getting underway, which means you have just a month to see some of the titles leaving Hulu at the end of this month. 50 First Dates, which actually comes to Hulu on Sept. 1, will depart the streaming service after just a one-month run, as will a number of other movies, including West Side Story, Spider-Man 3 and Practical Magic.
September 30, 2020
2001 Maniacs
50 First Dates
A Bridge Too Far
A Mighty Wind
A Perfect Murder
Best in Show
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls
Brick Mansions
Brokedown Palace
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer
Buried
Cats & Dogs
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold
Cold War
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard
Employee of the Month
Escape from Alcatraz
For Your Consideration
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
From Paris with Love
Futureworld
Hoosiers
House of 1000 Corpses
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Larry Crowne
Mississippi Burning
My Cousin Vinny
Nate and Hayes
Norma Rae
Pathology
Poseidon
Post Grad
Practical Magic
Rabbit Hole
Rambo
Right at Your Door
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Sands of Iwo Jima
Some Kind of Hero
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spider-Man 3
Stargate
Strategic Air Command
Sugar Hill
Sunset Strip
The Birdcage
The Client
The Color Purple
The Devil's Rejects
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
The Mask
The Ninth Gate
The Sender
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truth About Cats & Dogs
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
Three Musketeers
Top Gun
Undertow
Unlocked
Waiting for Guffman
Wanted
West Side Story
