What's Leaving Hulu in September 2020

September is just getting underway, which means you have just a month to see some of the titles leaving Hulu at the end of this month. 50 First Dates, which actually comes to Hulu on Sept. 1, will depart the streaming service after just a one-month run, as will a number of other movies, including West Side Story, Spider-Man 3 and Practical Magic.

Read on below for all the titles leaving Hulu in September, and be sure to check out our guides for what's new on Hulu in September, new on Netflix in September and leaving Netflix as well. Additionally, if you need more help riding out coronavirus isolation, look no further than our guide of TV shows with enough seasons to binge until the end of social distancing.

September 30, 2020

2001 Maniacs

50 First Dates

A Bridge Too Far

A Mighty Wind

A Perfect Murder

Best in Show

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls

Brick Mansions

Brokedown Palace

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer

Buried

Cats & Dogs

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold

Cold War

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard

Employee of the Month

Escape from Alcatraz

For Your Consideration

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

From Paris with Love

Futureworld

Hoosiers

House of 1000 Corpses

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Larry Crowne

Mississippi Burning

My Cousin Vinny

Nate and Hayes

Norma Rae

Pathology

Poseidon

Post Grad

Practical Magic

Rabbit Hole

Rambo

Right at Your Door

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Sands of Iwo Jima

Some Kind of Hero

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spider-Man 3

Stargate

Strategic Air Command

Sugar Hill

Sunset Strip

The Birdcage

The Client

The Color Purple

The Devil's Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Mask

The Ninth Gate

The Sender

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truth About Cats & Dogs

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

Three Musketeers

Top Gun

Undertow

Unlocked

Waiting for Guffman

Wanted

West Side Story

