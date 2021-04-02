Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first season of WandaVision may be behind us, and there may be no new Marvel flicks coming soon, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing new on Disney+. April is full of must-see movies and series, finales and premieres, and we’ve curated the best of the best, from an instant animated classic to one unmissable documentary.

Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just learn something new, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Emilio Estevez, Lauren Graham and many more.

So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn, and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (new episodes every Friday)

If you loved the 1992 Emilio Estevez flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team, you should check out this TV series, which features the return of Estevez and a continuation of that homage to the sport. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, he builds his own, with the help of Estevez’s returning character, Gordon Bombay.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (new episodes every Friday)

So what if there are no new Marvel movies coming out soon? We’ve got two unforgettable characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe teaming up for this hotly anticipated miniseries. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, as they go on the offensive against the Flag Smasher adversary.

Night at the Museum (April 2)

When down on his luck Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) gets a job as the night guard of New York's Natural History Museum, he gets more than he bargained for. An ancient curse makes all the museum's animals and dummies and come to life. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Ricky Gervais also star in this 2006 comedy.

Big Shot (April 16)

In this 2021 Disney+ original series, a former men’s basketball coach (John Stamos) takes a job at an all-girls high school. At his new position, his team teaches him the importance of shedding his tough exterior. Meanwhile, he encourages these young women to take themselves more seriously on and off the court.

Rio (April 16)

A domesticated macaw named Blu is thought to be the last of his kind. That is, until a lone female named Jewel is discovered in Rio de Janeiro. But when Blu and his owner Linda travel to Rio to meet Jewel, animal smugglers kidnap both birds. Blu and Jewel must find a way to get back to freedom.

Liv and Maddie (April 23)

Seasons 1-4 of the Disney Channel series are coming to Disney+ this month. Twins Liv and Maddie (both played by Dove Cameron) must deal with attending the same high school now that superstar Maddie has returned to take classes.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in April? Get the full list below:

Available April 2

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I & II

Star Wars: Ewoks, Seasons 1-2

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Available April 9

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Available April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

The Kid Who Would Be King

Available April 23

Liv and Maddie : Cali Style, Season 4

My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

Available April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney DuckTales, Season 3

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of Falcon and Winter Soldier



