What's New on Disney Plus: 'Big Shot' and More
The first season of WandaVision may be behind us, and there may be no new Marvel flicks coming soon, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing new on Disney+. April is full of must-see movies and series, finales and premieres, and we’ve curated the best of the best, from an instant animated classic to one unmissable documentary.
Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just learn something new, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Emilio Estevez, Lauren Graham and many more.
So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn, and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (new episodes every Friday)
If you loved the 1992 Emilio Estevez flick about a scrappy peewee hockey team, you should check out this TV series, which features the return of Estevez and a continuation of that homage to the sport. But this time around, the Ducks are no underdogs. When a 12-year-old team reject finds himself in need of a new squad, he builds his own, with the help of Estevez’s returning character, Gordon Bombay.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (new episodes every Friday)
So what if there are no new Marvel movies coming out soon? We’ve got two unforgettable characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe teaming up for this hotly anticipated miniseries. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, as they go on the offensive against the Flag Smasher adversary.
Night at the Museum (April 2)
When down on his luck Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) gets a job as the night guard of New York's Natural History Museum, he gets more than he bargained for. An ancient curse makes all the museum's animals and dummies and come to life. Robin Williams, Owen Wilson and Ricky Gervais also star in this 2006 comedy.
Big Shot (April 16)
In this 2021 Disney+ original series, a former men’s basketball coach (John Stamos) takes a job at an all-girls high school. At his new position, his team teaches him the importance of shedding his tough exterior. Meanwhile, he encourages these young women to take themselves more seriously on and off the court.
Rio (April 16)
A domesticated macaw named Blu is thought to be the last of his kind. That is, until a lone female named Jewel is discovered in Rio de Janeiro. But when Blu and his owner Linda travel to Rio to meet Jewel, animal smugglers kidnap both birds. Blu and Jewel must find a way to get back to freedom.
Liv and Maddie (April 23)
Seasons 1-4 of the Disney Channel series are coming to Disney+ this month. Twins Liv and Maddie (both played by Dove Cameron) must deal with attending the same high school now that superstar Maddie has returned to take classes.
Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in April? Get the full list below:
Available April 2
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I & II
Star Wars: Ewoks, Seasons 1-2
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
Available April 9
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
Available April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
The Kid Who Would Be King
Available April 23
Liv and Maddie : Cali Style, Season 4
My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
Available April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney DuckTales, Season 3
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of Falcon and Winter Soldier
