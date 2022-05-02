What's New On Disney Plus for May 2022

Disney+ has something new for everyone this month, whether you’re waiting excitedly for the finale of Marvel's Moon Knight, the newest Disney+ Star Wars miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or the newest retelling of Cinderella, which swaps glass slippers for sneakers.

Moon Knight's final episode premieres on Star Wars Day — aka May 4. But fans won't need to wait too long for the streamer's next series. Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan still struggling over the betrayal of his best friend and former Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

And after a series of delays, Sneakerella, starring Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs, will finally make its grand entrance to Disney+ on May 13.

Still not sure on what you should stream next? Keep reading to check out the highlights of what’s new on Disney+ in May, and be sure to check out everything new coming to Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock and more this month.



Sign Up for Disney+

Moon Knight (Finale on May 4)

© Marvel Studios 2022

Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight comes to a close on Wednesday, May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, and Marc Spector, a dangerous mercenary. Both men share a body and suffer from dissociative identity disorder. Together, they must prevent a group of fanatics from freeing a deadly ancient Egyptian force. Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel also star in Moon Knight.

Watch Now

Sneakerella (May 13)

Disney/Brendan Adam-Zwelling

Sneakerella swaps out glass slippers for sneakers in this modern, gender-swapped retelling of the classic fairy tale. The film follows El, an aspiring sneaker designer working as a stock boy at his late mother's old shoe store who lives with two mean stepbrothers and his overwhelmed stepfather. When El meets daughter of a legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon, Kira King, he gets a shot at making his wildest dreams come true.

Watch on May 13

Obi-Wan Kenobi (May 27)

Lucasfilm

Ten years after Obi-Wan Kenobi's apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader, the Jedi Master is still dealing with the fallout. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both return in this new limited series, streaming May 27.

Watch on May 27

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in May:

May 4

Life Below Zero: Season 18

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett

Moon Knight Series Finale

May 11



Just Like Me: Seasons 1-2

Mira, Royal Detective: Season 2

Something Bit Me!: Season 1

The Chicken Squad: Season 1

The Wizard of Paws: Season 2

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight

The Quest

May 13



Sneakerella

May 18



Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season 1

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo: Season 1

Secrets of the Zoo: Season 5

May 20



Shook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

May 27



Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble's Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Two Episode Premiere

We Feed People

Sign Up for Disney+

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Peacock This Month

What's New on Prime Video This Month

How to Watch the New 'Halo' Series

What's New on Hulu: and more