What's New on Hulu in December 2020: Everything to Watch This Month
The holidays are here, and Hulu has a ton of newly released movies and TV shows on the way to help you stream the season. The original Lord of the Rings movie franchise is heading to the streaming service on Dec. 1, as well as Charlotte's Web, Any Given Sunday and the Disney Holiday Singalong special.
Also arriving in December are several James Bond movies, as well as season 9 of Letterkenny, The Hurt Locker and Under the Tuscan Sun.
Check out everything coming out on Hulu in December below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see. And of course, check out the holiday movies worth watching on every platform.
December 1, 2020
CMA Country Christmas: Special
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte's Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside With You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
The Hardy Boys: Season 1
December 4, 2020
Brassic: Season 2
Deutschland 89: Season 1
My Hero Academia: Season 4 (Dubbed)
She Dies Tomorrow
December 5, 2020
Black Ops
God's Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones
Waiting For The Barbarians
December 6, 2020
How To Fake A War
The Secret Garden
December 7, 2020
Valley Girl
December 8, 2020
Nurses: Series Premiere
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn
December 10, 2020
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Out Stealing Horses
December 11, 2020
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2
Rent-A-Pal
Spy Cat
December 12, 2020
Endless
December 15, 2020
Dirt Music
Hitman: Agent 47
December 16, 2020
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
December 18, 2020
The Hero
December 21, 2020
NOS4A2: Season 2
December 22, 2020
You Cannot Kill David Arquette
December 23, 2020
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
December 25, 2020
Soldiers of Fortune
December 26, 2020
Letterkenny: Season 9
December 27, 2020
American Animals
December 28, 2020
Hope Gap
Our Idiot Brother
December 31, 2020
Bayou Caviar
Supervized
