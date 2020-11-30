The holidays are here, and Hulu has a ton of newly released movies and TV shows on the way to help you stream the season. The original Lord of the Rings movie franchise is heading to the streaming service on Dec. 1, as well as Charlotte's Web, Any Given Sunday and the Disney Holiday Singalong special.

Also arriving in December are several James Bond movies, as well as season 9 of Letterkenny, The Hurt Locker and Under the Tuscan Sun.

Check out everything coming out on Hulu in December below, in addition to when they're hitting the service. Be sure to see the list of what's leaving Hulu this month as well. Also read our guide for everything coming out on Netflix this month as well if you're still looking for more to see. And of course, check out the holiday movies worth watching on every platform.

December 1, 2020

CMA Country Christmas: Special

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Black Dynamite

Body of Evidence

Cake

Charlotte's Web

Cliffhanger

Con Air

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria

Eyes Wide Shut

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hemingway's Garden of Eden

Here On Earth

Hot Air

Into the Blue

Love Potion No. 9

Our Family Wedding

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Southside With You

Strategic Air Command

Sunshine

The 6th Day

The Chumscrubber

The Client

The Color of Money

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Hurt Locker

The January Man

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The November Man

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Young Victoria

True Confessions

Two Weeks

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

The Hardy Boys: Season 1

December 4, 2020

Brassic: Season 2

Deutschland 89: Season 1

My Hero Academia: Season 4 (Dubbed)

She Dies Tomorrow

December 5, 2020

Black Ops

God's Own Country

It Had To Be You

Mr. Jones

Waiting For The Barbarians

December 6, 2020

How To Fake A War

The Secret Garden

December 7, 2020

Valley Girl

December 8, 2020

Nurses: Series Premiere

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn

December 10, 2020

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Out Stealing Horses

December 11, 2020

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 2

Rent-A-Pal

Spy Cat

December 12, 2020

Endless

December 15, 2020

Dirt Music

Hitman: Agent 47

December 16, 2020

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

December 18, 2020

The Hero

December 21, 2020

NOS4A2: Season 2

December 22, 2020

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

December 23, 2020

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

December 25, 2020

Soldiers of Fortune

December 26, 2020

Letterkenny: Season 9

December 27, 2020

American Animals

December 28, 2020

Hope Gap

Our Idiot Brother

December 31, 2020

Bayou Caviar

Supervized

Meanwhile, watch the video below to hear from Dan Levy on the new Hulu rom-com, Happiest Season.

