What's New on Netflix in June 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month
New month, new Netflix! Summer is coming into full swing, but because of the coronavirus, most of us are still spending the majority of our time at home finding ways to pass the time, from baking, to at-home haircuts to streaming new movies and TV shows as well as old favorites.
As it does every month, the streaming giant has a helping of new titles arriving on June 1 and continuing throughout the month, from The Help to The Disaster Artist to start the month, followed days after by the critical darlingLady Birdand season 5 ofQueer Eye. We also have season 2 of Pose to look forward to as well as Spike Lee's new film, Da 5 Bloods.
Read on for all the June Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early while theaters are closed, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.
June 1, 2020
The Disaster Artist
The Healer
The Help
The Show
The Stolen
Cardcaptor Sakura: Season 1
Dear My Friends: Season 1
Juwanna Mann
My Shy Boss: Season 1
Priest
Revolutionary Love: Season 1
June 2, 2020
Fuller House: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Original Series)
June 3, 2020
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Original Film)
June 4, 2020
Baki: Season 2, Part 3 (Netflix Original Series)
June 5, 2020
13 Reasons Why:Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)
Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)
June 6, 2020
The Night Clerk
June 7, 2020
365 Days
June 8, 2020
Before I Fall
June 10, 2020
Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)
June 11, 2020
Pose: Season 2
June 12, 2020
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original Film)
Don’t Crack Under Pressure
Don’t Crack Under Pressure II
Don’t Crack Under Pressure III
F is for Family—Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Original Film)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Magnetic
Pokemon: Journeys (Netflix Original Series)
The Woods: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)
June 13, 2020
Alexa & Katie—Season 3B: (Netflix Original Series)
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
June 18, 2020
A Whisker Away (Netflix Original Film)
June 19, 2020
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Original Film)
One Way for Tomorrow (Netflix Original Film)
June 23, 2020
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy)
Coming Soon
Dark: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)
