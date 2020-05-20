New month, new Netflix! Summer is coming into full swing, but because of the coronavirus, most of us are still spending the majority of our time at home finding ways to pass the time, from baking, to at-home haircuts to streaming new movies and TV shows as well as old favorites.

As it does every month, the streaming giant has a helping of new titles arriving on June 1 and continuing throughout the month, from The Help to The Disaster Artist to start the month, followed days after by the critical darlingLady Birdand season 5 ofQueer Eye. We also have season 2 of Pose to look forward to as well as Spike Lee's new film, Da 5 Bloods.

Read on for all the June Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early while theaters are closed, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

June 1, 2020

The Disaster Artist

The Healer

The Help

The Show

The Stolen

Cardcaptor Sakura: Season 1

Dear My Friends: Season 1

Juwanna Mann

My Shy Boss: Season 1

Priest

Revolutionary Love: Season 1

June 2, 2020

Fuller House: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Original Series)

June 3, 2020

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Original Film)

June 4, 2020

Baki: Season 2, Part 3 (Netflix Original Series)

June 5, 2020

13 Reasons Why:Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

June 6, 2020

The Night Clerk

June 7, 2020

365 Days

June 8, 2020

Before I Fall

June 10, 2020

Lenox Hill: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

June 11, 2020

Pose: Season 2

June 12, 2020

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original Film)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III

F is for Family—Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Original Film)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Magnetic

Pokemon: Journeys (Netflix Original Series)

The Woods: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

June 13, 2020

Alexa & Katie—Season 3B: (Netflix Original Series)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

June 18, 2020

A Whisker Away (Netflix Original Film)

June 19, 2020

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Original Film)

One Way for Tomorrow (Netflix Original Film)

June 23, 2020

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy)

Coming Soon

Dark: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Season 1 (Netflix Original Series)

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the how to watch all your favorite female-led crime series' on every platform.

