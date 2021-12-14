What's New on Peacock: Holiday films, 'Days of our Lives' and More
The holidays have officially arrived over at Peacock, and the NBCUniversal streaming service is celebrating the season with a bunch of new movies and weekly originals all month long.
Michael Buble fans, get ready to have the holliest, jolliest Christmas with the singer’s newest Christmas special, Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City, featuring a sleigh-full of celebrity guests including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog and more. Reality TV fanatics, now’s your chance to deck the halls with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards in her new Christmas film, The Housewives of the North Pole.
And we can’t forget about a very merry trip back to Salem in Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, coming on the heels of Peacock’s limited series, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.
Now that it's December, it's time to officially get into the holiday spirit. With Peacock's Bingemas, there are plenty of festive films available to stream this holiday season like Diehard, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more holiday classics. Keep reading to check out all the new and exciting titles Peacock has to offer this month.
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas
If you didn’t catch the limited Days of our Lives series: Beyond Salem, then you’ve definitely got some catching up to do this holiday season. Peacock’s new holiday special, Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will follow Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he tries to finish a screenplay before the Christmas Eve deadline. Covering all the classic Christmas movie tropes, Will crafts a holiday-centric story involving all his family and friends in Salem, but with plenty of twists and turns that only Days of our Lives could bring us. Alison Sweeney will reprise her long-running role as Sami Brady, alongside Camila Banus, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, and Dan Feuerriegel. Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas premieres on Dec. 16.
The Housewives of the North Pole
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards stars alongside Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt in this festive and fun holiday film. Richards and Brandt play pals Trish and Diana. The self-identifying “Christmas Queens” of their small town have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition for nine years straight, and are planning on a tenth when a sudden argument begins, causing the dynamic duo to split. The entire town becomes embroiled in the feud between friends, attracting the attention of a writer who hopes to turn the story into an expose. The film also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub.
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City
Michael Buble is taking over Saturday Night Live’s stage for an evening to spread some Christmas cheer. The singer’s newest Christmas special features some familiar celebrity faces, including fellow 30 Rock resident Jimmy Fallon, pop singer and Cinderella star Camila Cabello and an appearance by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, dressed as what can only be described as Holiday Barbie personified. Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City has all your favorite yuletide tunes, so don’t miss out on this holiday celebration hosted by the king of Christmas himself.
Here's everything new coming to Peacock in the month of December:
Dec. 1
The 12 Dogs of Christmas
16 Stones
All Hallow’s Eve
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Angels and Demons
The Beautiful Beast
Believe
The Birds
The Book and the Rose
Bookworm and the Beast
Bridesmaids
Brokeback Mountain
The Change-Up
Charlie Wilson’s War
Charly
A Child’s Christmas
Christmas at Rosemont
The Christmas Cabin
A Christmas Carol (2000)
The Christmas Carol (1949)
Christmas Comes Home
Christmas on My Block
Christmas on Salvation Street
The Christmas Project Reunion
A Christmas Proposal
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t
Christmas Time
Crooklyn
The Da Vinci Code
Dances With Wolves
Deathcember
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
A Dog’s Tale
Drag Me to Hell
Dragnet
Elf Day
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe
Elfette Saves Christmas
The Family Stone
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Feast of the Seven Fishes
A Fistful of Dollars
Friday
The Friday After Next
A Frozen Christmas 2
A Frozen Christmas 3
Geostorm
Getting to the Nutcracker
The Ghost Who Walks
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Goonies
The Green Mile
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Sent
Heaven’s Door
Holiday Baggage
Holly’s Holiday
Horse Crazy Too
HottieBoombaLottie
An Hour Behind
How to Train Your Dragon
In Emma’s Footsteps
Inferno
Island of Grace
Jack Frost
Jonah Hex
Just Go With It
Land of the Dead
Lights, Camera, Romance
Little Fockers
Little Heroes
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ
Live Free or Die Hard
Love Surreal
Love, Lost and Found
The March Sisters at Christmas
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Merry Kissmas
Minor Details
Miracle Maker
Mixed Nuts
Monsters vs. Aliens
My Dad Is Scrooge
My Santa
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes
Mythica (2): The Darkspore
Mythica (3): The Necromancer
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown
Next Friday
Not Cinderella’s Type
Open Season
Overcome
The Perfect Gift
Poetic Justice
Point Break
Prescription for Love
Pretty Woman
Pride and Prejudice
Psycho
Red
Resilience and the Lost Gems
Retreat to Paradise
Rio 2
Rising Above
Role Models
Ruling of the Heart
Scarlett
Scents and Sensibility
The Secret of the Nutcracker
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Snowmance
Space Jam
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
The Spruces and Pines
Storm Rider
Tidy Tim’s
The Tree That Saved Christmas
Twister
Vamp U
Wild Wild West
Winslow, the Christmas Bear
Witless Protection
Worst. Christmas. Ever.
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Chucky, Season 1 (Syfy/USA)
Knight Rider, seasons 1–4
Miami Vice, seasons 1–5
Ryan’s World Specials, seasons 5 and 7
Sanford and Son, seasons 1–6
Dec. 2
Baking It, season 1 (Peacock Original)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
Shooting Gallery
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
Dec. 3
Annie Live! (NBC)
Dec. 4
Jingle Bell Princess
You Make It Feel Like Christmas
Dec. 6
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 13
Dec. 7
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City
Dec. 9
The Housewives of the North Pole
Trollstopia, season 5
Dec. 10
Homicide for the Holidays, season 4 (Oxygen)
Dec. 11
A Christmas Miracle
Dec. 13
Falsa Identidad, season 2 (Telemundo)
Miss Universe (Telemundo)
Dec.14
American Auto, season 1, episodes 1–2 (NBC)
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To
Dec. 15
Grand Crew, season 1, episodes 1–2 (NBC)
Dec. 16
A Christmas Village Romance
Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
MacGruber, season 1 (Peacock Original)
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
Dec. 17
The Burning Wall
Dec. 18
Summer House, season 5
Dec. 19
The Croods: New Age Yule Log
Peacock by the Fire
Tim Janis: All Is Bright
Trolls Yule Log
Dec. 20
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Dec. 23
Babble Bop!, season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, season 1
Vigil, season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dec. 26
Monster Hunt 2
Dec. 27
His Secret Past
Dec. 30
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy
Dec. 31
NBC’s New Year’s Eve (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Dallas, season 5
