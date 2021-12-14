Sign up for Peacock

Dec. 1



The 12 Dogs of Christmas

16 Stones

All Hallow’s Eve

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Angels and Demons

The Beautiful Beast

Believe

The Birds

The Book and the Rose

Bookworm and the Beast

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

The Change-Up

Charlie Wilson’s War

Charly

A Child’s Christmas

Christmas at Rosemont

The Christmas Cabin

A Christmas Carol (2000)

The Christmas Carol (1949)

Christmas Comes Home

Christmas on My Block

Christmas on Salvation Street

The Christmas Project Reunion

A Christmas Proposal

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t

Christmas Time

Crooklyn

The Da Vinci Code

Dances With Wolves

Deathcember

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

A Dog’s Tale

Drag Me to Hell

Dragnet

Elf Day

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe

Elfette Saves Christmas

The Family Stone

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Feast of the Seven Fishes

A Fistful of Dollars

Friday

The Friday After Next

A Frozen Christmas 2

A Frozen Christmas 3

Geostorm

Getting to the Nutcracker

The Ghost Who Walks

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Goonies

The Green Mile

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Sent

Heaven’s Door

Holiday Baggage

Holly’s Holiday

Horse Crazy Too

HottieBoombaLottie

An Hour Behind

How to Train Your Dragon

In Emma’s Footsteps

Inferno

Island of Grace

Jack Frost

Jonah Hex

Just Go With It

Land of the Dead

Lights, Camera, Romance

Little Fockers

Little Heroes

Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ

Live Free or Die Hard

Love Surreal

Love, Lost and Found

The March Sisters at Christmas

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Merry Kissmas

Minor Details

Miracle Maker

Mixed Nuts

Monsters vs. Aliens

My Dad Is Scrooge

My Santa

Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes

Mythica (2): The Darkspore

Mythica (3): The Necromancer

Mythica (4): The Iron Crown

Next Friday

Not Cinderella’s Type

Open Season

Overcome

The Perfect Gift

Poetic Justice

Point Break

Prescription for Love

Pretty Woman

Pride and Prejudice

Psycho

Red

Resilience and the Lost Gems

Retreat to Paradise

Rio 2

Rising Above

Role Models

Ruling of the Heart

Scarlett

Scents and Sensibility

The Secret of the Nutcracker

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Snowmance

Space Jam

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Spruces and Pines

Storm Rider

Tidy Tim’s

The Tree That Saved Christmas

Twister

Vamp U

Wild Wild West

Winslow, the Christmas Bear

Witless Protection

Worst. Christmas. Ever.

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Chucky, Season 1 (Syfy/USA)

Knight Rider, seasons 1–4

Miami Vice, seasons 1–5

Ryan’s World Specials, seasons 5 and 7

Sanford and Son, seasons 1–6

Dec. 2



Baking It, season 1 (Peacock Original)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

Shooting Gallery

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

Dec. 3



Annie Live! (NBC)

Dec. 4



Jingle Bell Princess

You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Dec. 6



The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 13

Dec. 7



Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City

Dec. 9



The Housewives of the North Pole

Trollstopia, season 5

Dec. 10



Homicide for the Holidays, season 4 (Oxygen)

Dec. 11



A Christmas Miracle

Dec. 13



Falsa Identidad, season 2 (Telemundo)

Miss Universe (Telemundo)

Dec.14



American Auto, season 1, episodes 1–2 (NBC)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Dec. 15



Grand Crew, season 1, episodes 1–2 (NBC)

Dec. 16



A Christmas Village Romance

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

MacGruber, season 1 (Peacock Original)

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17



The Burning Wall

Dec. 18



Summer House, season 5

Dec. 19

The Croods: New Age Yule Log

Peacock by the Fire

Tim Janis: All Is Bright

Trolls Yule Log

Dec. 20



Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Dec. 23



Babble Bop!, season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, season 1

Vigil, season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dec. 26



Monster Hunt 2

Dec. 27



His Secret Past

Dec. 30



Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy

Dec. 31



NBC’s New Year’s Eve (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, season 5

