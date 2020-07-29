Where to Buy Clear Face Masks
The face mask has become an everyday staple. Wearing a face covering can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It can also make it harder to hear and impossible to read lips, which makes day-to-day life in the age of social distancing especially difficult for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
But there's an alternative! Clear face masks are a great option to increase visibility of the face. These masks feature transparent, see-through panels that allow others to read lips and see facial expressions, while still protecting the wearer from excessive exposure.
Available in various patterns and colors, several brands and stores are now offering clear face masks. Now you can protect yourself and others and see their lovely smile.
Shop our picks for the best clear face masks.
If you like fun prints, try face masks made by Zarascreative, available on Etsy. They're offered in patterns from leopard to Spiderman and have a clear window and stretchy elastics. The two-layer design is offered in adult and kids sizes.
This clear face mask with fabric border from Etsy is a great option if you want extra visibility of the mouth area. Choose from 11 colors.
The Rafi Nova Smile Mask was designed by a speech language pathologist for the deaf and hard of hearing community. The fabric face mask with transparent panel comes in tie-behind or ear loop styles. A kids size is also available. The brand recommends using the Anti-Fog Solution with the mask to repel moisture.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers
Where to Buy the Best Face Masks That Are Fashionable