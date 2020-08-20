Where to Buy Face Masks for Exercising

Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities. When choosing the best mask for summer or working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok $20 for 3 at Reebok

Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas $16 for 3 at Adidas

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer $19.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer

Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack Buck Mason Buck Mason Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack Buck Mason $28 at Buck Mason

Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing Cloth Face Mask StringKing $6.99 at StringKing

Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie $24 for 2 at Onzie

StrongCore Merino Face Mask Western Rise Western Rise StrongCore Merino Face Mask Western Rise This face mask is double-lined with a slot for filter, super soft, comfortable, and breathable. $19 at Western Rise

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

