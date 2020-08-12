Where to Buy Face Masks From Jessica Alba's The Honest Company

Jessica Alba's lifestyle brand The Honest Company is now selling face masks for both adults and kids, the whole family! The Honest Company is offering protective cotton face masks for adults and kids.

Offered in three prints, the non-medical grade masks are available to purchase in a 2-pack, 6-pack or 8-pack. Each double-layer, 100% cotton cloth face mask is machine washable. It has adjustable elastic loops that fit comfortably around the ear and a bendable wire that fits on the bridge of the nose. It also has an interior pocket for optional filters (included with every pack).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a face covering in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well

Shop face masks from the Honest Company.

Adult Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company The Honest Company Adult Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company $24.99 at The Honest Company

Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company The Honest Company Kids Cotton Face Masks, 2-Pack The Honest Company $22.99 at The Honest Company

