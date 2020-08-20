Where to Buy the Best Kids Face Masks Online

Face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the past few months, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks.

If you're a parent looking for personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines for your children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone over the age of two wear a face mask while outside of their home. Whether you're dealing with an adult mask or a kids' mask, make sure it fits snugly but comfortably against both sides of the face, can be secured with ties or ear loops, includes multiple layers of fabric (most have two or three), allows for unrestricted breathing and is washed regularly.

Many retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's Skims sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Getting your kid comfortable with wearing a face mask -- and then actually keeping it on -- might be a tricky endeavor, so try letting them pick out ones with their favorite color, a cheerful pattern or even a familiar face.

From Disney characters to tie dye to kid-designed rainbows, below are the best kids face masks that you can buy online right now. Keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story with new styles that we find.

Kids' Doodles Vistaprint Vistaprint Kids' Doodles Vistaprint Choose from doodle-inspired dinosaurs, planets and smiley faces. Vistaprint also offers 10-packs of face mask filters, which are engineered to be used up to 12 hours. $13 at Vistaprint

Puppy Prints Mask Subzero Subzero Puppy Prints Mask Subzero Suitable for kids ages four to 10, these masks are made with a cotton-polyester blend with four-way stretch and have elastic adjustable straps. See the whole collection here. $18 at Subzero

Tie Dye 5-Pack LA Made LA Made Tie Dye 5-Pack LA Made These reversible two-layer cotton masks come in assorted packs of five -- they're also available in two-packs and combo packs with kids' sizes. $55 for 5 at LA Made

Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals SewCalMasks SewCalMasks Kids Ear Loop in Hatchimals SewCalMasks These masks are made with a 97% cotton and 3% Spandex twill fabric and manufactured in downtown Los Angeles. See adult masks, which have a filter pocket, here. $9 at SewCalMasks

Kids Face Masks Cubcoats Amazon Kids Face Masks Cubcoats This two-pack of Cubcoats kids' face masks, featuring Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, are reusable and can be hand washed and dried. They are made with two layers of cotton and elastic ear loops and have a metal nose piece for a protective fit. These masks are recommended for kids age four and up. $14.99 at Amazon

Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks for Kids (2-Pack) Onzie These masks include a stretchy multi-layer fabric exterior, a high performance inner lining and elastic straps. Proceeds from Onzie mask purchases are being donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. $20 for 2 at Onzie

2-Layer Reusable Face Mask (Pack of 5) Radian Radian 2-Layer Reusable Face Mask (Pack of 5) Radian Denim company Radian has started producing knit masks from jersey fabric with elastic ear loops. These two-layer masks for kids ship in three to five business days. $20 for 5 at Radian

5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Sanctuary 5 Pack Kids Fashion PPE Masks Sanctuary Each pack of these Sanctuary masks comes with two Dino prints, one camo print, one pink camo print and one baby leopard print. With every mask purchase, the company will provide masks to hospitals and organizations in need (learn more via the brand's Instagram Live). Note that orders may require up to 14 days for fulfillment and shipping. $25 for 5 at Sanctuary

Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering Quality Durables Amazon Kids 4-Pack Reusable Face Covering Quality Durables These masks come in adult and two children's sizes and feature a double layer of jersey fabric. $18 for 4 at Amazon

Kids Face Masks Etsy Etsy Kids Face Masks Etsy These double-layer cotton face masks are made in Los Angeles and being restocked daily. You can order individual masks, family four-packs or a "Mommy and me" set. $12 at Etsy

Tie Dye Threadless Threadless Tie Dye Threadless Face masks from Manhattan-based clothing site Rocks Off via Threadless are made in the U.S. and can be washed and reused. They are also reversible, unisex and made with a two-ply cotton poly blend. Kids' masks cost $12, with proceeds going to MedShare to help provide medical supplies and equipment to people in need all over the world. $12 at Threadless

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set Disney Disney Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set Disney Each four-pack of face masks includes characters like Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch. Note that they will ship in late July. Disney is donating one million face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities via MedShare -- they've already raised $1 million in profits from mask sales. $19.99 at Disney

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Sign up for more updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

Where to Buy Kids Face Masks from Cubcoats

Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Protective Cloth Masks for Adults and Kids

The Best Kids' Sandals, Sneakers and Other Shoes