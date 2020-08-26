Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because who doesn't love a good matching sweatsuit?).

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from Etsy to Zappos to Zulily are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress Gap This Gap Scoopneck Tie-Dye Midi Dress is over 50% off and comes in pink tie dye and blue tye die. ORIGINALLY $59.99 $27.99 with code ALLYOU

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Etsy Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing. $41.06 at Etsy

Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma Zulily Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker Puma These Puma White and Sunny Lime Tie-Dye Cali Sport Leather Sneaker are all the tie dye rage. ORIGINALLY $90 $48.99 at Zulily

Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din Zulily Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump Cathy Din These Cathy Din Tie-Dye Embellished 'Sexy Girl' Maja Pump are a super unique and stylish way to incorporate tie dye into your wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $29.99 at Zulily

Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Free People Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above. $58 at Free People

Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form. ORIGINALLY $379 $129 at Kate Spade

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra. $48 at Lululemon

Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover Z Supply This South Moon Under Light Multicolor Tie Dye Pullover has matching jogger sweats you can find here. ORIGINALLY $68 $29.99 at South Moon Under

Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress. ORIGINALLY $88.99 $64.99 at DSW

Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection Zulily Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set RT Designers Collection These Turquoise & White Tie-Dye Malibu Sheet Set are soft microfiber sheets printed in tie dye. They come in queen and king sized. ORIGINALLY $49.99 $24.99 at Zulily

Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate Nordstrom Tie Dye Romper Tucker + Tate An easy, one-and-done tie-dye romper -- great for throwing on when staying home for distance learning. $32 at Nordstrom

Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Nordstrom Pastel Tie Dye Earbuds with Case ISCREAM Kids can listen to audio and watch video in style with these tie-dye wireless earbuds. $33 at Nordstrom

Purple Haze Face Mask Threadless Threadless Purple Haze Face Mask Threadless A 2-ply polyester tie-dye print mask that’s easy and comfortable to wear. $23 at Threadless

Tie Dye Dress 525 Shopbop Tie Dye Dress 525 Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt. REGULARLY $118 $82.60 at Shopbop

Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $75 $45.97 at ASTR the Label

Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage South Moon Under Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers. $68 at South Moon Under

