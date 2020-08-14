Shopping

Where to Buy Tie Dye: Styles From Lululemon, Nordstrom, Etsy, Kate Spade and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
best tie dye
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because who doesn't love a good matching sweatsuit?). 

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from Etsy to Zappos are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted  face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

Tie Dye Dress
525
525 Tie Dye Dress
Shopbop
Tie Dye Dress
525

Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt.

REGULARLY $118

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy
Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy
Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt
Etsy

Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing.

Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People
Free People Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People
Love Tie Dye Tank
Free People

Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above.

Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Jackson Tye-Dye Denim Med Triple Compartment Satchel is the perfect pop of tie dye in purse form.

ORIGINALLY $379

Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label
Bias High Neck Midi Dress
ASTR the Label

This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend.

REGULARLY $75

Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms
L*Space
L*Space Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Suit
L*Space
Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms
L*Space

Hit the pool in this tie dye two-piece -- or mix and match the top and bottom with solids you already own.

L*SPACE HAND TIE-DYE BEACH WAVE TOP
L*SPACE HAND TIE-DYE FRENCHI BITSY BOTTOMS

Black Tie Dye Jogger
PJ Salvage
PJ Salvage Black Tie Dye Jogger
South Moon Under
Black Tie Dye Jogger
PJ Salvage

Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers.

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support
Lululemon

Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra.

Seena Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson
Seena Wedge Sandal
DSW
Seena Wedge Sandal
Jessica Simpson

Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress.

The Tie Dye Tee
Lively
The Tie Dye Tee by Lively
Lively
The Tie Dye Tee
Lively

Related Gallery

 