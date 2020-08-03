Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because who doesn't love a good matching sweatsuit?).

You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from Etsy to Zappos are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.

And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.

Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.

525 Tie Dye Dress in Electric Lilac from Shopbop at 30% Off

Tie Dye Dress 525 Shopbop Tie Dye Dress 525 Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt. REGULARLY $118 $82.60 at Shopbop

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt from Etsy

Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Etsy Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt Etsy Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing. $36.65 at Etsy

Love Tie Dye Tank from Free People

Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Free People Love Tie Dye Tank Free People Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above. $58 at Free People

Bias High Neck Midi Dress from ASTR at 39% Off

Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label ASTR the Label Bias High Neck Midi Dress ASTR the Label This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend. REGULARLY $75 $45.97 at ASTR the Label

Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms from Zappos

Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms L*Space L*Space Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms L*Space Hit the pool in this tie dye two-piece -- or mix and match the top and bottom with solids you already own. L*SPACE HAND TIE-DYE BEACH WAVE TOP $92 at Zappos L*SPACE HAND TIE-DYE FRENCHI BITSY BOTTOMS $99 at Zappos

Black Tie Dye Jogger from PJ Salvage

Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage South Moon Under Black Tie Dye Jogger PJ Salvage Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers. $68 at South Moon Under

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support from Lululemon

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Lululemon Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support Lululemon Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra. $42 at Lululemon

Seena Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson at 27% Off

Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson DSW Seena Wedge Sandal Jessica Simpson Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress. $88.99 at DSW

The Tie Dye Tee by Lively

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cozy Loungewear for Staying in -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

Where to Buy Face Masks Right Now

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy -- Unique Ideas for Mom

Related Gallery