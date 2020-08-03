Where to Buy Tie Dye: Stylish Clothes From Lululemon, Nordstrom, Etsy and More
Looking for something cute, comfy and totally unique? Tie dye clothing is seeing a surge in sales, especially in the form of loungewear (because who doesn't love a good matching sweatsuit?).
You might associate tie dye clothes with hippie fashion or old-school craft projects. But lately, we've found while online shopping that places from Etsy to Zappos are offering all kinds of stylish tie dyed items. It's amazing to see the sheer number of pieces that have gotten the colorful treatment -- sweats, hoodies, leggings, dresses, jean shorts, sports bras and socks, to name just a few. We even spotted face masks sporting those familiar splotches and swirls.
And it's easy to see why tie dye is back in fashion: The dyeing process makes every piece 100% one of a kind. So even if you and your best friend order matching tie-dye sweat suits or crop tops, they will still be ever-so-slightly different when you take a closer look at the pattern.
Below, shop the best tie-dye pieces we've found -- plus an option for a kit if you get the urge to DIY some old clothes while hanging out at home.
525 Tie Dye Dress in Electric Lilac from Shopbop at 30% Off
Grab this short sleeved midi dress from Shopbop for your new summer uniform. It's basically a really long, really stylish tee shirt.
Pastel Tie Dyed Crop Top Sweatshirt from Etsy
Cozy, cropped and cute. This sweatshirt hits the fashion trifecta, if bright colors are your thing.
Love Tie Dye Tank from Free People
Exercise in it, hang in it, sleep in it. This tie dye tank was made for all of the above.
Bias High Neck Midi Dress from ASTR at 39% Off
This strappy dress with allover tie dye patterns from ASTR the Label is perfectly on trend.
Hand Tie-Dye Beach Wave Top and Frenchi Bitsy Bottoms from Zappos
Hit the pool in this tie dye two-piece -- or mix and match the top and bottom with solids you already own.
Black Tie Dye Jogger from PJ Salvage
Upgrade your grungy sweats for these chic cotton-polyester joggers.
Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support from Lululemon
Incorporate the trend into your workout outfit with this super soft sports bra.
Seena Wedge Sandal by Jessica Simpson at 27% Off
Yes, we're even tie-dyeing shoes now. Choose from light blue or coral, then just throw on your favorite breezy summer dress.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
