Where Was Aaron Rodgers' Brief 'Game of Thrones' Appearance?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday's penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, "The Bells!"

It turns out, another incredibly famous individual had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones -- none other than Aaron Rodgers!

Around the time the episode aired, which featured the total destruction of King's Landing at the hands of Daenerys Targeryen (Emilia Clarke) and her last-remaining dragon, the Green Bay Packers quarterback shared a post on Instagram revealing that he was a part of the show's thrilling penultimate episode.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones#crazyepisodetonight," he captioned a photo of himself clad in the clothes of an background actor, a citizen of King's Landing who is running away from the destructive dragon fire.

Unlike some previous cameos from beloved celebs on the show, the 35-year-old pro baller actually told fans in advance that he'd be in this episode, but most thought he was joking!

While at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Nashville radio personality Sam Alex asked Rodgers if he had an interest in a film or TV cameo. He responded simply: "Episode five. Game of Thrones."

So where does he appear in the episode? In a behind-the-scenes segment for the episode, Rodgers explains, "I was helping a woman who was injured, sat her down, and then, the hell with her-I'm getting out of there!"

Aaron Rodgers talks about his role in #GameOfThrones. “I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I’m getting out of there.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DcLFPDUrJH — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 13, 2019

Many fans on Twitter believed he was a citizen who met a fiery death while running from Daenarys and her dragon. However, in the viral clip, he isn't helping anyone, the clothes don't match his post, and it feels like a safe bet that he would reference getting set afire in the behind-the-scenes vignette if that were the case.

Another extra from the episode had some answers. Lorenzo Antonucci Jr. posted a still from the episode featuring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) stumbling around the city as it is literally crumbling around her. Antonucci Jr. says his character died while attempting to save Rodgers' and Williams' characters.

Aaron Rodgers is my favorite athlete and cameo actor #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/zlc2SwaMh1 — Tanner Guns (@FlowGunner) May 13, 2019

There's no denying that the individual in the background could pass for the football star. The hat and clothes look about right. However, it truly is a split-second cameo. Also, Rodgers once again isn't helping a woman, but there is another individual nearby.

Earlier this season, amid the Battle of Winterfell, country star Chris Stapleton also had a teeny tiny on-screen moment as a wilding who is brought back to life by the Night King as one of his undead minions.

Other cameos from famous folk throughout Game of Thrones eight-season run include members of Coldplay, the metal band Mastodon and post-rock group Sigur Ros. But the biggest and best-known appearance goes to Ed Sheeran, who actually got to sing to Williams in the premiere episode of season 7 in 2017.

The week after the hugely-successful show comes to an end next Sunday, HBO will premiere Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the making of the show.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

GET MORE TV UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emilia Clarke Jokes That Intense 'Game of Thrones' Episode 'Blew My Wig Off' -- See the Pic!

Did 'Game of Thrones' Have Another Editing Flub? Fans React to Jaime Lannister's Hand Growing Back

Luke Bryan Vows to Never 'TV Cheat' on His Wife by Watching 'Game of Thrones' Without Her (Exclusive)

Related Gallery