'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Canceled After Nearly 20 Years

After nearly 20 years on the air, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is coming to an end.

The game show, hosted by Chris Harrison, has been canceled, according to multiple reports. The show's ending comes after it aired nearly 3,000 episodes.

"After a successful 17-year run, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will not return in national syndication for the 2019-20 season," a show spokesperson told Variety, who was first to report the news.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire premiered on ABC in 1999, with Regis Philbin as host. The show's format sees contestants attempting to win a top prize of $1,000,000 by answering a series of multiple-choice questions that get increasingly more difficult as the contestants get closer to the million-dollar prize. The quiz competition show quickly cemented itself into pop culture history and was known for the catchphrase, "Is that your final answer?"

In 2002, when the show was syndicated, Meredith Vieira took over as host until May 2013. Cedric the Entertainer then took over between 2013 and 2014, with Terry Crews in the following season, before the Bachelor Nation host got the gig in 2015. Over its long run, Millionaire won seven Daytime Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, as Upfronts took over New York City earlier this week, a slew of shows on all networks were either renewed or canceled.

