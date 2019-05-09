Whoopi Goldberg may have been mentioned in the new book about the drama behind the scenes at The View, but she wasn't about to tell any secrets of her own.

"I didn't talk to the guy, I didn't care about the book," Goldberg admitted on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, when host Andy Cohen asked about journalist Ramin Setoodeh's new tell-all, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

"What happens for me at work is not for everybody -- it's not their business," she clarified. "I don't like talking out of school and I don't like other people talking out of school. So, for me, you just have to leave it there. That's for me, I don't know about anybody else."

The most inflammatory stories about Goldberg in the book come from former co-hosts Jenny McCarthy -- who said that she felt Goldberg had "an addiction to controlling people’s thoughts, their words, the room, the table, your feeling, your mood" -- and Rosie O'Donnell, who told Setoodeh that she "revered" Goldberg before joining The View, but left the show thinking that working with her was "the worst experience I've ever had on television."

"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me... Worse than Fox," O'Donnell says in the book. "With Elisabeth Hasselbeck, I didn’t see her in a one-woman show that changed my life as an artist. But I did with Whoopi Goldberg, and I watched her make her way through a world, which is racist and sexist and homophobic, and succeed like only four women of color have in our age range."

When Cohen told her on Thursday's WWHL that O'Donnell had "some strong words" about her in the book, the performer seemed unbothered. "That's OK," she shrugged.

The 63-year-old EGOT winner was equally laid back when asked during a "Shady Nun" segment which of her View co-hosts would be the least fun to get high with. Goldberg admitted, "Actually, I think they'd all probably be really fun to get high with, but they don't get high!"

