Whoopi Goldberg has a chance to return to her Star Trek roots!

On Wednesday, The View host reunited with her former Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star, Sir Patrick Stewart, on the ABC talk show and was taken aback by his request.

"I'm here with a formal invitation, it's for you, Whoopi," the 79-year-oldStar Trek: Picardactor said, addressing Goldberg. "Alex Kurtzman who is the senior executive producer for Star Trek: Picard and all of his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season."

The CBS All Access show premiered this week with new episodes coming each Thursday. To the delight of trekkies everywhere, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

The invitation clearly caught Goldberg -- who played Guinan on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993 -- off-guard and touched her deeply.

"This was one of the great experiences -- I've said this on the show before -- but Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end," she said. "I had the best, best, best time."

"It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you again one more time," Stewart told his co-star.

Goldberg's View co-host, Meghan McCain, was quick to notice the EGOT winner getting teary-eyed, saying, "Are you getting emotional, Whoopi? Oh my gosh, Whoopi's never emotional!"

Here's more on what to expect from Star Trek: Picard:

