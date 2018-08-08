It's been almost two years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, but a source tells ET their highly publicized custody battle and divorce is far from reaching a resolution.

On Tuesday, Jolie accused Pitt in a court filing of not paying any "meaningful" child support when it comes to their six children, and Pitt fired back on Wednesday with his own filing claiming that he's paid Jolie over $9 million since the split. His lawyers also accused Jolie and her team of attempting to "manipulate media coverage" with her latest court filing, since they claim she and her lawyers never mentioned the issue of child support before her sudden effort for a hearing.

A source tells ET that Jolie and Pitt are “far from the finish line” when it comes to their ongoing divorce.

“They are close to deadlock at this point,” the source says. “There is still much to be worked out, including finances, but right now the attorneys are entirely focused on the child custody.”

In January, a source told ET that Pitt’s relationship with Jolie was “civil” and “cordial," but now, the same source claims that in the last couple of months, Jolie has made the situation between her and her estranged husband “tense.”

“His wish is to finalize their matters and co-parent the children together," the source says.

Meanwhile, a second source claims to ET that Jolie is "furious" over being ordered by a judge in June to help repair her children's relationship with Pitt. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Pitt now has more time with five of his children over the summer -- 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne -- while their eldest child, 16-year-old Maddox, gets to determine how much time he wants to spend with his father "because of his age and maturity."

"Angelina was furious by the judge's last decision to allow Brad to have so much private time with the kids," the source claims. "The plan was to share custody of the children but she made it very clear to her friends that she was going to do everything in her power to put an end to that. This is causing endless arguing and that isn't good for the children."

"Angelina loves her children and wants the best for them," the source continues. "The trouble is she feels the best scenario for the kids is for her to have sole custody. She is prepared to do what it takes to get what she wants. .... Everyone involved has tried to explain to Angelina that having two parents in their children's lives is healthier in the long run, but she does not see it that way."

Complicating the matter is that the source says Pitt would never agree to Jolie getting full custody of the kids.

"He plans to follow the rules and step carefully because he wants the children to see his love for them and his calm, cool approach," the source says. "I think that infuriates Angelina even more."

"Brad and Angelina have been encouraged repeatedly to settle this divorce amicably for the children's sake, but Angelina's expectations have actually slowed the process and have affected everyone involved," the source adds.

But Jolie's spokesperson told ET in a statement on Tuesday that Jolie's court filing was actually to move the divorce process forward.

"The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children," the statement reads.

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

