Why 'Bachelorette' Contestant Luke Parker Left 'Men Tell All' Early

Luke Parker took up a big portion of Monday night's The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, but by the end of the special, he was MIA.

After a painfully awkward hot-seat session with host Chris Harrison, Parker remained a topic of conversation among the other men. He was brought up again when Hannah Brown finally emerged for a little face-to-face time, which only seemed to make things worse for him (see: him not understanding what Brown meant by saying she wouldn't use the fantasy suites for sex). Minutes later, he was gone.

So, where did Parker jet off to? A source tells ET that Parker had to catch a red-eye flight that night to attend a friend's wedding in Georgia the next day. The Gainesville, Georgia, native shared an Instagram pic from the ceremony last Saturday.

Though Parker didn't storm off set, judging by his latest Instagram, his relationship with ABC isn't on the best of terms. The 24-year-old cross-fit enthusiast called out the network -- and Brown -- in a pointed message on Monday.

"On my hometown date I brought Hannah to a bible study with my college church group, where I shared my story of how God transformed my life and gave me a desire to live my life for him in obedience, that included waiting until marriage for sex. Hannah on the date, stands up and tells the group her story of how she was convicted to live a life in pursuit of Jesus. She also told them that she wasn’t going to use the fantasy suites for sex but for conversation, no matter how @abcnetwork made it look," Parker wrote, in part.



"I had to go back and fight for her, I believed in my heart she was making the biggest mistake of her life based on what she was telling me, I wanted her to know that we could get through this and I was here for her. Of course all of these conversations were left out and I’m an 'evil pathological liar' so believe what you want. #thebachelorette," he concluded.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

