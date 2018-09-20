Charlize Theron will soon be stepping into Megyn Kelly's shoes in an upcoming drama about the fall of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, and the Oscar winner is opening up about her decision to take on the sensitive role.

ET's Lauren Zima talked with Theron at the grand opening celebration of real-estate developer Rick Caruso's new Palisades Village retail center in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday, and she explained what drew her to the upcoming film, Fair and Balanced.

"I think it's an important story," Theron shared. "It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands."

The project, written by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph and helmed by Jay Roach, tells the story of the women at Fox News who stood up to the toxic atmosphere of harassment and intimidation and got Ailes fired from the network.

"We need to tell these stories, for sure," Theron explained.

The celebrated actress is among a number of big-name stars who have signed onto the project, including Nicole Kidman -- who is set to play Gretchen Carlson -- as well as Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, and Jon Lithgow, in the role of Ailes.

The project is currently in pre-production, and there's no word yet on when it's expected to hit theaters.

