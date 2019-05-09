Halle Berry is looking forward to being treated this Mother's Day.

ET spoke with the actress at the world premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum in New York City on Thursday, where she opened up about her plans for the holiday next Sunday, teasing that her kids better have something in the works.

"They better be planning something big. That's what I gotta say, because Mother's Day is the only holiday I really care about," she confessed. "It's the only day where we get to have our kids tell us and show us how much they love us, because most of the year it's a pretty thankless job."

"That day, I'm like, 'Yeah, give it all to me. Give it, give it, give it.' And they do, and so it's great," she added.

Berry, who shares 11-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and 5-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, isn't exactly channeling her motherly instincts for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3. In the film, the actress plays Sofia, an assassin and close friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves); she previously told ET that she went straight to director Chad Stahelski, adamant that she was the perfect fit to join the action movie.

"I've been passionate about many roles that I've been fortunate enough to play and I think that's how it happens in this town," said Berry, who said her jumpsuit and jewelry by EFFY and Sara Weinstock was worn in tribute to her character. "You gotta know what you want and then know how to respectfully fight for what you want."

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum hits theaters on May 17. See more on Berry in the video below.

