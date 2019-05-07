Why Marie Osmond Said Yes to Joining 'The Talk' (Exclusive)

Marie Osmond is ready for the next chapter in her life.

On Tuesday, the music legend was announced as the new co-host on The Talk, replacing Sara Gilbert, who will be departing the show after nine years. ET's Kevin Frazier was with Osmond following the announcement on the CBS daytime talk show, where she expressed why she decided to join the team.

"Honestly, this is like a gift," Osmond expressed. "From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we're going to bring it."

"I've been with them for over nine years, I'm come back and forth and done different shows," she continued.

Osmond, who will start her new gig in September, is also ready for a different change of pace after she and brother Donny end their Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo hotel on Nov. 16.

"I think I am going to enjoy this life," she said about working on The Talk and having fewer projects on her plate. "That's really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a chance, which will be a beautiful thing. See my grandkids and I can do other projects."

As for what she admires most about her soon-to-be fellow hosts -- Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood -- Osmond appreciates how different they all are.

"The thing that I love about all of them is we are all different, but we are a family," she explained. "We respect each other's opinions, we listen to each other's ideas and everybody is good with that and supportive of each other. And really, it's just fun. We laugh a lot, it's just great."

ET also spoke with the rest of the co-hosts, where they shared their thoughts on having Osmond join the show. Watch below to hear what they said.

