Claire Underwood had no problem filling her husband’s shoes.

House of Cards’ sixth and final season will air next month, but there was a time when it wasn’t known whether the Netflix political drama would be returning.

Star Kevin Spacey, who played former president Francis Underwood, was fired from the show last November following allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

His on-screen wife, Claire, played by actress Robin Wright, will now step in as the president following Frank’s death.

"On my part, no. There wasn’t any hesitation,” Wright told ET of returning for a final season at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. "We wanted to close out this show the way it was always intended for the fans and equally important was we would have put over 600 people out of a job. So it was only fair to finish with the security they expected."

WireImage

The cast, including Constance Zimmer, Greg Kenner, Patrick Clarkson, Boris McGiver, Michael Kelly and more, all attended the premiere. Wright told ET that the last day on set was emotional for everyone involved.

"It was bittersweet, lots of tears and nobody wanted to leave!” she said. "We hung out in the Oval Office until about 3 a.m. dancing,” adding that there were “plenty” of beverages to help with the fun.

Wright looked fierce for the premiere, in a sheer black top with a black suit and heels.

House of Cards season six will hit Netflix on Nov. 2.

RELATED CONTENT:

'House of Cards' Final Season: Robin Wright's Claire Battles D.C. in Newest Trailer

Robin Wright Declares the 'Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man Is Over' in 'House of Cards' Teaser

Robin Wright on Whether Kevin Spacey Deserves a Second Chance Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Related Gallery