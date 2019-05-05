Sadly, one of the Met Gala's most cherished (platonic) couples won't be on hand this year.

While attending the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, Andy Cohen revealed that neither he nor his BFF, Sarah Jessica Parker, will be attending the prestigious Met Gala on Monday night.

"We are not going on Monday," the 50-year-old TV personality confessed to ET's Keltie Knight at the awards show, where he was honored with the Vito Russo Award. "She's on a plane somewhere, and I have to work."

When told that it won't be the same without him, he playfully shot back: "Well, guess what?! Tell Anna [Wintour]!"

Over the years, Parker has regularly turned heads with her elaborate gowns and ensembles embracing the fashion event's yearly theme, and Cohen has usually been by her side for the night's festivities.

Although the pair won't be gracing the red carpet together on Monday, Parker was on hand to present Cohen with his award -- and sing his praises.

"He's been incredibly open about his life. I think he's felt honor-bound to speak up and speak out and I think if you look at the legacy I guess of Vito Russo, it makes perfect sense that one day that GLAAD might consider Andy a recipient," she told ET of her pal. Russo was a celebrated LGBTQ+ activist throughout the 20th century. "I think that when you lead your life with pride, and compassion, and concern and curiosity, and you're an advocate -- I think it adds up."

"It's so sweet! It's great! She's ride or die, man," Cohen said of having Parker's support at the awards show. "So, I'm just always kind of freaked out about wasting her time, so I don't want to do that, but I'm thrilled that she's here. And I can't wait to see what she has on."

He also chatted with ET about wanting to instill his same values for inclusiveness and positive change in his son, Benjamin Allen, who's just three months old.

"Well, I want him to be as outspoken about what he believes in and as visible and present as he can [be]," he explained. "And I want him to be -- listen, he's from a new kind of family and I feel like he's going to be able to take in everything around him with the acceptance that we've been given so far."

The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will air on Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Logo.

