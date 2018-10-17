Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are cooking up something special.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old actor shared a picture on Instagram of the two in Dubai with his 25-year-old son, Trey. The three appear amazed while looking at something in the distance.

"Family Time in Dubai," Smith wrote. "I can’t wait to show y’all what we’re Shooting!"

Trey also shared a photo from their time in Dubai on Wednesday.

"Out here tryin to better myself and my soul to be the absolute Best Version of Me," he wrote. "Shout Out to all of my Fam. Shout Out to @alansilfen for capturin this incredible moment and for hangin wit amazing Vibrations. Love and Light World. ❤ AND I LITERALLY JUST REALIZED MY DAD IS IN THE BACKGROUND."

One thing that is certain is that the Smiths have always been open as a family. Will recently sat down for an episode of 47-year-old Jada's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to discuss a difficult period in their marriage. In a preview, he tells their 17-year-old daughter Willow, about a time when "Mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight.”

“It was every morning," he added. "I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. ... I was failing miserably."

