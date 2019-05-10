Will Smith fully embraced his Genie look inAladdin.

ET's Kevin Frazier was with the 50-year-old actor as he surprised fans at a special screening in London on Friday, where he revealed how attractive his role as the blue wish-granting character made him feel.

"I was feeling sexy about myself as the genie," Smith said with a laugh about his entire look, including the shaved head and top knot. "I felt sexy about myself."

Smith takes on the live-action version of the late Robin Williams' iconic animated character in the upcoming Disney musical. Aside from making the role his own, the actor says that the most difficult part of bringing Genie to life was the transition from animation to live-action.

"The CGI part of this move was probably the most difficult aspect of it," he explained. "To transition from animation to live-action and trying to get that look."

However, once it was successfully done, he couldn't have been happier to take on the role.

"This movie has a lot of really great ideas that I love and the concept of the Genie, somebody whose whole existence is dedicated to helping people find themselves and create the lives that they want, that aspect is almost the purest definition of love," he expressed. "So for me playing the Genie -- you're always looking for something that you can connect to with a character that's authentic -- that devotion and dedication is what I aspire to with my life."

Smith had previously talked to ET in December, where he opened up about the big responsibility of taking on Williams famous role.

"I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams," Smith admitted at the time. "But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it."

Aladdin arrives in theaters on May 24.

