For his next role, Will Smith is taking on one of tennis’ most legendary coaches.



On Monday, it was revealed that the leading man is eyeing the new project King Richard, which tells the story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, according to multiple outlets.



The film will explore how the Louisiana native raised two of the greatest tennis players in history with no prior coaching experience.



According to Deadline, Richard put together a 78-page plan for his girls’ tennis careers when they were just four years old. He taught the girls the game’s fundamentals on neglected tennis courts in Compton, California.

Sometimes, Richard would have to chase off locals in order to free up the courts to train. Despite their humble beginnings, with Richard’s help, Venus and Serena went on to become some of the most renowned athletes to pick up a tennis racket.



Venus has claimed seven Grand Slam titles, while Serena has won 23.



Before taking on the tennis world, the 50-year-old leading man has to finish production on Bad Boys for Life, the third film in the franchise.



