Will Smith is wishing Halle Berry a happy birthday with a picture we all can't unsee.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his face mixed with Berry's in honor of the actress' 52nd birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy Bday, @HalleBerry. I was googling for pictures of us together and this is all I could come up with," he joked.

Berry returned the favor with her own hilarious photo of the two mixing their features together.

"My darling @willsmith - I cannot thank you enough for your lovely birthday wish - may our features forever be this compatible - and may we ONLY use these photos instead of any actual photos together from now on. Xx 👏🏾♥️ #WilleSmerry," she cracked.

The mother of two celebrated her birthday on Tuesday by having a cake fight with her girlfriends and also showed off a sweet drawing from her daughter, 10-year-old Nahla. According to her Instagram Stories, she later enjoyed a low-key birthday lunch at Yardbird, and celebrated with cake and wine.

