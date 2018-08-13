Will.i.am Drops 20 Pounds -- And Here's How He Did It

Will.i.am is shedding the pounds!

The 43-year-old rapper and singer sat down with Arianna Huffington on her Thrive Global Podcast to discuss a lifestyle change he adopted in order to combat a number of health issues that also resulted in him losing some weight.

“I switched my regimen, went plant-based and it changed my life. I lost 20 lbs.,” he revealed. “My cholesterol came down; my high blood pressure came down. My stress levels came down naturally. I have more energy. My sleep regimen is awesome.”

The veteran performer explained that earlier this year he realized he weighed 210 lbs., brought on by eating loads of processed foods and getting as little as four hours of sleep per night.

“I was eating bad, sleeping bad. No regiment,” he said. “I was going to sleep around five in the morning … I would argue with people like, ‘All I need is like two hours a day.’ Like, boom a catnap and a catnap and I’m just ready to go.”

However, Will.i.am admitted that this intense schedule was wreaking havoc on his body and he was feeling the effects.

“I was creating different types of disorders. And starting with my high blood pressure and my cholesterol … When you have so much acid in you that means your body is fighting off inflammation and mucus and that is a toxic environment that leads to other diseases,” he noted.

Thankfully, he and his doctor soon sat down to discuss health issues, prompting him to make some big changes.

“I went to my doctor and he said, ‘Hey. Your high blood pressure is like you’re 60,’” the Black Eyed Peas member relayed. “‘Where heart disease and diabetes runs in your family, you should take control of that.’”

Since giving up meat, as well as processed food and sugar, Will.i.am said his health has only improved. And he's adopted a new outlook in terms of what he consumes.

“It changed my life, and I would encourage everybody to have a plant-based regimen,” he said. “You don’t need the meat, you don’t need to have decaying flesh in your body. The more I think about it I was like, ‘Ew.’ I was just, I had death in me. Decayed flesh and crazy chemicals I can’t pronounce. You wouldn’t put that sh*t in your car.”

