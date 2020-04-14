Wilmer Valderrama has it all set up!

While many people have found themselves missing family amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NCIS star isn't too far away from his. In fact, they're right next door.

"Early on in my life I was able to buy a little lot. Then I bought the neighbor's house and I moved my mom next door. My dad is staying in the same property as well," he told ET's Rachel Smith. "My fiancee is here with me, and my little sister lives with my mom. So, I've been able to build a little village around me."

"I call it Hacienda Valderrama now," the actor joked.

Valderrama is "grateful" to be just steps away from checking in on his parents amid the pandemic, and they're happy to be close to him during a very important time in his life: wedding planning. He proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January.

"When we're on, we're on. When we're working, we're working full time. So, I think it's a very exciting time to continue to cultivate relationships. It's a very exciting time to continue to plan and to understand and to learn about one another and I think that's the gift of the time that we've been given," he explained.

Valderrama's work has been impacted by the pandemic -- "I have a contract with CBS Studios to produce film and television scripts. We had multiple projects in development, and that kind of came to a halt," he explained -- but he's learning how to be productive.

"I decided to not sleep in," Valderrama revealed. "I just started waking up early in the morning. 6:30 in the morning, get up and make my traditional therapeutic little coffee in my little coffee machine. I walk outside, I feel the ground underneath my bare feet. I hang out with my dog a little bit. 7:30, I have a nice conversation with my fiancee about what we are going to do today and create a little bit of routine throughout the day. Then I go to the gym for an hour a day."

The actor also fills his day texting with Mark Harmon. "We talk about, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'Reading books.' I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'Ah, I don't know, catching up on some documentary I don't really need to have in my brain,'" Valderrama said. "He's like a brother to me, that's my best friend."

Tuesday night is a big one for the NCIS team. Christopher Lloyd guest stars on the episode -- in a big treat for Valderrama.

"The moment they confirmed that he was going to come and do the episode, every single one of us [was like], 'Oh my god, the world is changing!'" he revealed.

"Immediately I called Topher Grace because him and I are Back to the Future freaks. So I was like, 'Hey Topher, you won't believe this.' And I sent him a picture of him," Valderrama shared. "He goes, 'Stay right there -- I'm getting in my car!'"

The episode truly was a dream come true for the That 70s Show alum. "I would get the goose bumps every time they would say cut. I would be like, 'Oh my god, what are we shooting?'" Valderrama confessed. "This is one of the best episodes we ever shot."

NCIS airs Tuesdays on CBS. See more on Valderrama in the video below.

