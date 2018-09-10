'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star David Henrie Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Gun at LAX
Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.
The LAX public information office confirms to ET that Henrie was arrested around 9:05 a.m. PT for possession of a loaded handgun after a TSA screening in Terminal 2. ET has learned that Henrie was screened by TSA when they noticed a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his possession. ET has reached out to Henrie's reps for more information.
The 29-year-old actor, who starred alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel series from 2007-2012 and also appeared as Luke Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, recently announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill, were expecting a baby girl.
"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!!" Henrie captioned a video of the couple's gender reveal, just over a year after they tied the knot. "Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂."
Additionally, the actor also took to Instagram Story to share how his life has become better since marrying Cahill.
"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable. I'd never felt before and made me such a better person," he wrote on a Boomerang of himself and his wife. "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings. I cannot wait!!"
Henrie isn't the only Wizards alum to find himself in hot water with the law in recent years. Back in 2013, co-star Jake T. Austin was charged with a hit-and-run after a four-car accident, but was later found not guilty.
