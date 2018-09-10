Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

The LAX public information office confirms to ET that Henrie was arrested around 9:05 a.m. PT for possession of a loaded handgun after a TSA screening in Terminal 2. ET has learned that Henrie was screened by TSA when they noticed a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his possession. ET has reached out to Henrie's reps for more information.

The 29-year-old actor, who starred alongside Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel series from 2007-2012 and also appeared as Luke Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, recently announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill, were expecting a baby girl.

"ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!!" Henrie captioned a video of the couple's gender reveal, just over a year after they tied the knot. "Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing “I Loved Her First”. I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂."

Additionally, the actor also took to Instagram Story to share how his life has become better since marrying Cahill.

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable. I'd never felt before and made me such a better person," he wrote on a Boomerang of himself and his wife. "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings. I cannot wait!!"

Henrie isn't the only Wizards alum to find himself in hot water with the law in recent years. Back in 2013, co-star Jake T. Austin was charged with a hit-and-run after a four-car accident, but was later found not guilty.

