'Wonder Woman' Sequel Pushed Back to 2020

Fans of Wonder Woman are going to have to wait a bit longer for the Amazonian hero to return to the big screen.

On Monday, Warner Bros. announced that they were moving the DC Comics followup from Nov. 1, 2019 to June 5, 2020, ET has learned.

“We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer, so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution, said in a statement. “This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

The sequel, titled Wonder Woman 1984, finds the superhero’s alter ego Diana Prince (played by Gal Gadot) traversing the 1980s, as the title suggests, including battling the Soviet Union in a Cold War plot. Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor -- despite his apparent demise in the first film -- and Kristen Wiig has signed on to play the film’s super villain, Cheetah.

The DC tentpole has been in production throughout the summer, yielding some mysterious images, thanks to Gadot and the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first installment. Among the stills is Diana looking over a bank of TV monitors, offering a sense of the cultural and political landscape she finds herself in. In another, Pine is walking through an indoor shopping center looking more than a little uncomfortable. Last but not least is an image of Wiig standing in the middle of a room filled with animals, both stuffed and carved.

Before Wiig becomes Cheetah, she is Barbara Minerva, a British archeologist who stumbles upon the lost city of Urzkartaga where she finds herself at the center of an ancient ritual.

WW84 is the eight film in the DC Universe and the fourth featuring Gadot as Wonder Woman.

