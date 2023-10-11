Sales & Deals

Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell Doll Is Back in Stock and On Sale for Amazon October Prime Day Until Tonight

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Disney+
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:12 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

The new Tinker Bell doll inspired by Yara Shahidi's performance of the iconic character is absolutely adorable.

Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid isn't the only Disney film that got a modern-day remake this year. The boy who just won't grow up has also had a comeback in Peter Pan and Wendy released back in April to Disney+. Like all the films that are set in Neverland, it wouldn't be a Peter Pan film without the mischief-making side-kick Tinker Bell.  

Yara Shahidi, who had her breakout in the Kenya Barris series Black-ish (and later Grown-ish, where she worked alongside Halle Bailey), stars as the beloved Tinker Bell. Tinker Bell has been a long-standing icon for little girls and Mattel has just released a new doll based on Shahidi, allowing more children to finally have a Tinker Bell that represents them. The doll sold out fast after the first drop, so now's your chance to get the doll and on a discount with this new restock for Amazon October Prime Day 2023. Yara's Tinker Bell Doll will make the perfect holiday gift this year for the kids on your list.

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Amazon

Tinker Bell Fairy Doll Inspired by Disney’s 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Inspired by Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell, the official Peter Pan & Wendy doll features moveable wings and a curly up-do. 

$25 $16

Shop Now

"So special," Shahidi said in an exclusive interview with ET when asked how it feels to have a toy made after her. "I didn't remember until we were just driving around for press today, that one of my first dolls was an Alvin Ailey ballerina. And I remember just how cool it was to have a doll that looked like me, have a doll that looked like my family, in this beautiful dress."

Shahidi received the doll before its release and took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted, "Can you believe it...My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽‍♂️ I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy."

Instagram

Disney's live-action Peter Pan and Wendy was released exclusively to Disney+ streaming service April 28.

Shop the Doll

Sign Up for Disney+

Tags: