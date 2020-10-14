Shopping

You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Underwear Stock Photo
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and it’s time to stock up on undies! Let's be honest, almost everyone needs a refresh on their unmentionables. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.  

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, underwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too. 

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your for Amazon Prime Day 2020 favorite fashion picks!

Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack Sports-Inspired Cool Dri Boxer Brief
Hanes

These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being activewear.

REGULARLY $22

Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini 5-Pack
Calvin Klein

A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.

REGULARLY $49

Women's Mesh Sport Brief (Hipster)
C9 Champion
C9 Champion Women's Mesh Sport Brief (Hipster)
Amazon
Women's Mesh Sport Brief (Hipster)
C9 Champion

These Champion Mesh Sport Briefs are crafted with Duo Dry Technology perfect for athletes to keep the sweat away.

REGULARLY $19.99

Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein

Wear this Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty for maximum comfort and style.

REGULARLY $20

Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes
Hanes Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Amazon
Women's Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties 6-Pack
Hanes

These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric. 

REGULARLY $15

Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes
Hanes Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Men's 5-Pack X-Temp Comfort Cool Assorted Boxer Briefs
Hanes

Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.

REGULARLY $24.94

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong (Prints)
Amazon
Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. 

Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Amazon
Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks
Emporio Armani

Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani.

REGULARLY $44

Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Underwear Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Amazon
Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties
Calvin Klein

Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. 

REGULARLY $35

Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Amazon
Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers
Calvin Klein

Get a deal on this Calvin Klein multipack of knit boxers. 

REGULARLY $39.50

Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform
Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Amazon
Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short
Maidenform

These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. These Maidenform Lace Boy Shorts comes in over 30 colors.

REGULARLY $12.00

Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s
Warner’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Amazon
Women’s O Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty
Warner’s

A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines. 

REGULARLY $11.50

Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina
Felina Thong Panty Low Rise
Amazon
Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise
Felina

A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. 

REGULARLY $70.00

