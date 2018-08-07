Younes Bendjima is not happy about the coverage of his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

The 25-year-old took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to fire back at reports about his recent split from the reality star, claiming news outlets "wanna make me the bad guy." The couple "recently broke up after [they] decided it wasn't working out," a source told ET on Tuesday, adding, "Kourtney was the one who initiated the split."

"Once again you guys failed," Bendjima wrote on a post to his story. "I'm not attached to this 'life' so you can't touch me. I know who I am and where I'm from and where I'm going and that bothers you."

"Only one opinion matter: The one of my lord," he concluded. "Have a wonderful day."

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima started dating in 2016, and spent their happier days together traveling abroad, with romantic getaways to places like Miami, the Bahamas and Mexico. The two recently vacationed together in Italy last month, sharing sexy, PDA-filled snaps of each other to social media.

"Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source added. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

Following their recent split, Bendjima was spotted soaking up the sun with a group of friends in Mexico, including Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

A source tells ET, however, that although Bendjima and Ozuna appeared to be flirty in the snaps captured by photographers, the two are not romantically linked. They were both invited to Mexico for a mutual friend's birthday with 13 other people, the source adds, and it was nothing more than friends having fun at the beach.

