Kristoff St. John's life and legacy were at the forefront of his co-star's minds as the cast of The Young and the Restless attended this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, where the beloved soap opera ended up taking home its 10th trophy.

Former Y&R star Shemar Moore presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series, and took the time to pay his respects to the late actor, and thank the long-running TV series for their kind tribute to St. John, which aired late last month.

"I want to thank CBS. I want to thank The Young and the Restless and I want to thank the cast of The Young and the Restless for honoring him the right way," Moore told the audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday.

"The tribute that aired this past week on The Young and the Restless, saying goodbye to Kristoff and his character, Neil Winters, was so beautifully, beautifully done," he added. "I know Kristoff is proud of all of us."

After opening the envelope to reveal that The Young and the Restless had won the coveted category, Moore said, "Kristoff, this is for you, baby."

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Moore backstage, where the 49-year-old S.W.A.T. star -- who previously played St. John's half-brother on the daytime drama -- opened up about the impact his friend had on his life and career.

"Young and the Restless gave Kristoff his beginning and Kristoff gave myself, and so many others, our beginnings. And I meant every word I said on stage," Moore shared. "I have a life, but I don't have this life, and I don't have this career, without that man."

"Without Kristoff embracing me, teaching me, rooting for me, always believing in me, I don't have this career," he continued. "He was a true friend. He was my TV brother, but it felt so genuine and real in my heart. He's my real brother in real life and he always will be."

Moore went on to explain that he's "cried a lot," over St. John's death, "but now it's time to celebrate."

"Celebrate him, his life, his heart. I'm so happy for Young and the Restless because that's home for me," Moore said. "So I'm here to celebrate where I started but I'm here to celebrate an incredible man who deserves to be honored, deserves to be missed and never forgotten."

ET also spoke with the cast and creators of The Young and the Restless backstage, after their big win, where they shared their thoughts on Moore's tribute to their late colleague.

"I think he summed it up for everyone beautifully," producer Mal Young reflected. "He said what was on everyone's mind, and it was perfect."

Earlier in the afternoon, before the star-studded show kicked off, ET was on the red carpet and caught up with some of St. John's co-stars, who shared their own memories of the actor.

"Kristoff will be missed every minute," co-star Beth Maitland shared. "We hear him in the halls. We see his smile and we hear him laugh and I know that he's with us. And I also know that he is at peace, and that's, I think, what everybody is taking away from this."

Another of Kristoff's former co-stars, Kelly Kruger, also reflected on the actor's impact on her career, and his generosity on set.

"When I started on Y&R, and I was the new girl, we had zero stories together. But every day, he would make it a point to come up to me and make sure I was good, make sure I was taken care of," Kruger recalled. "He was just like that big brother that takes care of everyone. He's such a special man and it's devastating."

St. John -- who died in February at the age of 52 -- appeared on the long-running daytime soap opera from 1991 until the time of his death, during which time he was nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, winning two. For more on the star's life, legacy, and the outpouring of tributes, condolences and love that followed his untimely death, watch the video below.

