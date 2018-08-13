This is the kind of stunt that could land you in hot water these days -- or at least on the local news -- but in Public Disturbance, the upcoming comedy featuring Australian YouTubers, the Janoskians, it's all in good fun.

The comedy group, comprised of Brooks brothers Beau, Jai and Luke, plus Daniel Sahyounie, have racked up some 2.7 million followers on YouTube for their pranks and, in this exclusive trailer for Public Disturbance, they attempt to pull off their biggest prank yet: When they are uninvited from performing at a birthday party for the daughter of a media mogul (played by Mike Tyson), they decide to crash and create chaos.

"I saw the Janoksian stunts on the internet and they are really funny guys. Thought it would be fun to do something with them, especially since I have kids and they love their ridiculous humor," Tyson tells ET. "This film revolves around an epic party my character throws. I had my share of parties growing up, so it brought back great memories for me filming this movie."

Public Disturbance, from director Danny Lee (30 for 30, Road to Brooklyn), also stars Amber Stevens West, Bobby Lee and Scream Queens' Skyler Samuels and is available on iTunes and On Demand on Aug. 28.

Studio L

Here is the official synopsis for Public Disturbance:

"The Australian-based YouTube comedy group, the Janoskians, are invited to perform a stunt at a star-studded birthday bash for Alison, the daughter of a famous media mogul (Mike Tyson). When their act gets cancelled at the last minute, the pranksters plan the ultimate heist to hijack the dull party and create the largest public disturbance of their lives."

