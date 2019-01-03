Laura Lee has so much makeup that she has a separate room dedicated to storing them.

It's expected as the L.A.-based brunette is one of the most popular beauty YouTubers who has amassed 4.4M subscribers and 2.1M followers on Instagram. Her fans look to her for tutorials and reviews using countless products.

Although she has access to an endless amount of the latest beauty goods, ET asked Lee to choose a handful of products that are the absolute staples she uses every day. From her go-to brow pencil to the nude eyeshadow palette from her eponymous line, shop the beauty essentials Lee can't be without.

Dior Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume Waterproof Mascara $30

Although Lee wears false lashes every day, coating her real lashes with mascara is a must so they seamlessly blend in with the falsies. She swears by this Dior one, which has a sticky consistency that forces her lashes to stay upward.

Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define $24

A YouTube beauty guru is never without snatched brows. This pencil from Benefit has a fine point tip that's ideal for defining, shaping and building up the arches.

Sephora

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Soft Ochre $22

The brunette beauty uses this creamy nude-colored base all over the lids before applying eyeshadow to bump up the pigment.

MAC Cosmetics

Morphe Y6 Pro Flat Buffer $16

This tried-and-true brush is her go-to tool for applying foundation every day.

Morphe

Huda Beauty The Overachiever Concealer in Sugar Biscuit $30

Equipped with a cooling zamac tip, this luminous-matte finish concealer conceals and brightens dark circles, redness, hyper-pigmentation, age spots and discoloration.

Huda Beauty

Laura Lee Los Angeles Nudie Patootie Eyeshadow Palette $45

From Lee's own makeup line, this 14-shade palette features wearable matte, shimmer and foil colors that'll easy take you from day to night.

Laura Lee Los Angeles

