Zappos Sale: Make Your Day a Little Brighter With New Shoes

Need a pick-me-up? Zappos is here with its "Make Your Day a Little Brighter" sale.

The online shoe retailer -- which also sells clothing and accessories -- has slashed prices on tens of thousands of items across all categories, including slippers, loungewear, sneakers and sandals. The deals are in effect through March 30.

While prices are dropping, Zappos is still offering free shipping and returns, something the company is known (and loved) for. You can return qualifying items for a full refund within 365 days of purchase, and Zappos offers 24/7 customer service. Basically, shopping at Zappos is the ideal customer experience. (FWIW, the online retailer is also doing what they can over on social media -- whether it's related to shoes or not -- to make customers smile.)

Ahead, shop ET Style's happiness-boosting picks from the Zappos sale.

Harper Mule Madewell Zappos Harper Mule Madewell Score these Madewell mules via Zappos for big savings and style that transitions from day to night. REGULARLY $148 $88.80 at Zappos

Mont Blanc Sandal Free People Zappos Mont Blanc Sandal Free People We love the side cutout, low stacked heel and tasteful dove gray color of this pair of shoes from Free People. REGULARLY $168 $82.66 at Zappos

Calming Influence Seychelles Zappos Calming Influence Seychelles These suede platforms are an easy pop of color to punch up any outfit. If yellow shoes aren't your thing, they also come in tan, sage, cognac and black. REGULARLY $119 $53.55 at Zappos

Warren Vince Zappos Warren Vince Ordering your favorite brand names via the Zappos sale is a great way to save. These popular Vince slide-ons are currently 25% off. REGULARLY $250 $187.50 at Zappos

Khloe Sandal Coach Zappos Khloe Sandal Coach Slip into something more comfortable -- like these luxe Coach sandals. The sturdy rubber outsole is complemented by a fuzzy printed shearling upper. REGULARLY $250 $174.99 at Zappos

Gel-Venture 7 Asics Zappos Gel-Venture 7 Asics On the hunt for new running shoes? These Asics are lightweight, breathable and flexible, plus they were made with trail runners in mind. REGULARLY $70 $54.94 at Zappos

Celina Ankle Boot Able Zappos Celina Ankle Boot Able Like many products from this ethical fashion brand, the Celina ankle boot was named after one of the empowering women who designed it. Doesn't hurt that the cheetah print is super chic. REGULARLY $188 $130.99 at Zappos

Glynda Kate Spade New York Zappos Glynda Kate Spade New York We can't get enough of Kate Spade New York's deals! These strappy sandals from the on-trend brand have a cork platform heel and offer tons of versatility. REGULARLY $178 $106.80 at Zappos

Karen Combat Frye Zappos Karen Combat Frye Leather combat boots are a must for any wardrobe. This chocolate-hued Frye pair feels lighter than most due to the unlined shaft. REGULARLY $328 $229.99 at Zappos

