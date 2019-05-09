One of Disney's most-beloved songs just got a massive makeover.

On Thursday, the House of Mouse dropped the track "A Whole New World" from their animated 1992 film, Aladdin, now updated for their forthcoming live-action feature. And belting out the duet is none other than Zayn and Zhavia Ward, who are featured in a new music video for the single!

In the visual, the former One Direction member strolls around what looks like New York's Central Park and the halls of a museum while offering his vocal skills to the romantic anthem. Meanwhile, Ward is shown on a NYC rooftop and under a ceiling of glowing lanterns while performing Princess Jasmine's part in a silky red ensemble.

Unlike the original version of the Oscar-winning song, which was first performed by Brad Kane and Lea Salonga and was written by Alan Menken, this rendition dispenses with swelling strings and instead adopts a modernized electronic tone for the new duo.

Aside from classic tracks like this one, the new film's star, Mena Massoud, shared with ET at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party that Jasmine (played by Naomi Scott), has a new song in the film.

"There's a lot of great stunt work in this that I'm really excited about, kinda my favorite part of the film," he stated. "And Naomi has a new song for Jasmine that's gonna blow your socks off!"

Massoud also chatted about working with Will Smith, who's taking on the role of Genie, which the late Robin Williams was lauded for in the animated original.

"Will's amazing," he gushed. "He's the most generous, grounded person that I could have asked for, so he's great."

Check out Zayn and Zhavia's new version of "A Whole New World" up above.

